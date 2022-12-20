How To Defeat Flame Phantom In God Of War: Ragnarok

The Flame Phantom is another primordial mini-boss that you must defeat to advance in the main storyline in God of War: Ragnarok.

This ancient creature is similar to the Frost Phantom except that it uses fire instead of frost for burning damage. The rest of its combat mechanics and attack patterns or mostly the same.

The following guide will go over the Flame Phantom and how you can defeat it in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to find the Flame Phantom

You will encounter the Flame Phantom during the Summoning quest. Head to Surtr’s Forge in the Muspelheim realm to find the mini-boss on the Burning Cliffs.

Best strategy to defeat the Flame Phantom

The Flame Phantom is immune to all damage. You need to attack its runic core (the glowing purple sphere) to build up its stun meter. When the meter is full, the Flame Phantom will become vulnerable to damage for a brief time.

We recommend you use your Leviathan Axe from range as the safest option. Using Blade of the Chaos will require you to get a bit close, which is doable except that the Flame Phantom has a lot of mid-range attacks.

Something else to keep in mind is that the Flame Phantom does not have a traditional health bar. It uses the purple-colored Runic Springs surrounding the arena as its health. Hence, when you manage to stun it after building its stun meter, destroy these Runic Springs one after another to deal a ton of damage.

Take note that there are two Runic Springs easily accessible in the arena. There is, however, a third Ruinc Spring as well but which is almost hidden behind a rock formation. You need to use your Draupnir Spread to detonate the Runic Spring to take down the Flame Phantom in the end.

Atreus will help you build the stun meter. Always have him focused on the Flame Phantom.

Flame Phantom’s rewards and loot