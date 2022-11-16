God Of War Ragnarok Lunda Armor Location

Lunda’s Armor is one of the best armor you can find early on in the God of War Ragnarok. It gives you abilities like dealing poison damage to your enemies.

You can get it after defeating the Nidhogg boss, and in this guide, we will tell you about the location of all its pieces so you can repair them and get your hands on the full Lunda armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

Lunda Armor Set Locations in God of War Ragnarok

It is a three pieces armor set, and to get it, first, you have to defeat the Nidhogg boss. Below you will find complete details about finding all three broken pieces so you can repair them.

Lunda’s Broken Bracers Location

During Freya’s Missing Peace Favor, head back towards the east when you get to the boat dock in Noatun’s Garden. There you will find a sealed rune that you can destroy to open.

Behind that, you will find a rock door with a small room behind it with a chest. Inside that chest, you will find the Lunda’s Broken Bracers.

Lunda’s Broken Cuirass Location

After collecting the Broken Bracers, you can head to the boat dock in Cliffside Ruins. Head south from there, and you will speak to the spirit on the left side of the hanging chain.

Talking with the spirit starts the Conscience For The Dead favor in GoW Ragnarok. During this favor, you will find Lunda’s Broken Cuirass. Now you must reach the top of the small platform in the center right on the opposite side of the chain.

Use the extended rocks on the wall to reach the above area and jump to the platform in front of the chain. Destroy the thorns next to the chains so the chain can drop.

Now climb up using the chain and interact with the rune you find after moving a little forward. It will unlock a secret area called Goddess Fall.

Head there, and once you see its name on the screen, take the first left, and it will take you straight to a cave. There you can see the red chest light. Open the chest, and Broken Cuirass will be yours.

Lunda’s Broken Belt Location

After collecting the Cuirass, head out and drop down on a circular area below on the right. Use the wall to climb and continue to head forward using the right side path.

You will encounter multiple enemies, but you can run past most of them. At the end of the path, you will see a chain you must use to drop down.

Now again, release the bridge chain there to lower it down. Cross the bridge, and you will find the chest in a room on the right side. Inside it, you will find Lunda’s Broken Belt. Now all you have to do is take all three armor pieces to the Blacksmith, and she will repair the pieces for you and give you the Lunda armor set as a result.