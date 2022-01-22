This God of War Guide is for collecting all the hidden Horn of Blood Mead that can be found in the world of God of War. Our God of War Horn of Blood Mead Locations Guide details the locations and directions you need to follow to get them all.

God of War Horn of Blood Mead Locations

Horn of Blood Mead is an item you can use on Kratos to upgrade his rage bar. This will power Kratos’ Rage Attacks to quickly deal with enemies through devastating combos and massive amounts of damage.

Do note that you need x3 Horns of Blood Mead, but we are going to cover all 9 of them for ease. These will require you to complete puzzles and destroy Rune Pots so you can unlock Rune Chests. Inside these Rune Chests, you will find the precious God of War Horn of Blood Mead.

Below are locations where you can collect these Blood Mead Horns.

Where to Find All Horns of Blood Mead in God of War

Horn of Blood Mead #1



Location: The Foothills

Players will come across a Nornir chest during the Path to Mountain quest. Here, you will observe a ceiling with some spikes on it. First, freeze the cog located at the edge of room and look upwards where first seal jar is placed. Get to the top of the floor which carries some spikes on it using the back door and cause it to fall.

Now, on the top, look towards your left and you can find second seal jar. Now, move towards the corner of floor and make the floor to move a bit upwards, and then hit the jar hardly. Towards your left, you can see a chest placed over there.

Head towards the chest to get the first Horn of Blood Mead. The first code that you need to match is E and the second one is D.

Horn of Blood Mead #2

Location: Fafnir’s Storeroom

After crossing Sindri’s workshop, you can find Nornir chest on the right. Here, you will have to fight the monsters and defeat them. The bells that the players are required to unlock are at the back of chest towards the left and towards the right.

The last one can be found by moving towards the top of the waterfall. Unlock the chest by throwing your axe into one of the bells and then ring the two.

Horn of Blood Mead #3



Location: Mountain

Players need to go to the location where they met Sindri, Brok’s brother. Here, they will have to solve three puzzles to get the right symbols. First, enter the mountain and open the secret door towards your right by solving a puzzle which will be M looking symbol.

Now, pass through from under the bridge to reach beside a wooden wall. Here, shoot down the blue crystal to open another path towards the Nornir Chest.

The runes are painted in red on the walls. Now, move down the ramp to match the R looking symbol. Moreover, the symbol beside the chest should be something like n. Finally at the left of the bridge located towards the upside, match the B looking rune to claim the second Horn of Blood Mead.

Horn of Blood Mead #4



Location: River Pass

During the Path to Mountain quest, make your way towards the Mountain objective by moving inside the cave that contains doors and ceilings with spikes. After passing through the Brok’s shop inside the spike ceiling chamber, move towards the opposite side where there is an exit. Now, turn around and you can see a locked Nornir Chest.

At the top corner behind you, a N looking rune is located. Another C looking rune can be found through the broken spiked wall on the way to a chest filled with Hacksilver. The third rune is at the back of wooden beams towards the left of the chest. Raise the floor using your axe to get to this one.

Horn of Blood Mead #5



Location: River Pass

This one is available during the main story mission when you return to Witch’s Cave. After reaching the Witch’s Cave with Light and Shock Arrows, make a pathway by finding new blue crystals at the point where you pushed the pallet into water.

This pathway created leads you to a Nornir Chest. The N looking rune can be seen on the other side of Nornir Chest located beside the coffin.

Towards the left side of chest, you will find blue crystals. Shoot the crystals to create a new path. Now, throw the Shatter Crystal towards the wall and you will see a R looking rune located towards the left of Hidden Chamber. Beside the lift, you will find a red sap. Pass through the red sap to find C looking rune inside the well.

Horn of Blood Mead #6



Location: Veithurgard

This can be accessed by opening the gate located northeast of Lake Nine. The chest is located towards the south of stone age circle. Towards the other side of the bridge, you can find the first rune located beside the fallen tree. The next rune is located to the right of chest. The last rune is located inside the openings of stone age structure.

Horn of Blood Mead #7



Location: Alfheim

At the beginning of Find Another Way to the Temple in The Light of Alfheim, move down the path from the inactive door to find out the rune bells. The Nornir Chest is behind a door which is blocked.

The second core can be found by looking into the door from left side. Hit both cores to open the pathway. Now, you can see N looking rune right above it while C and R are located outside. Move straight and then turn right to find them out.

Horn of Blood Mead #8



Location: Alfheim

At the end of Light of Alfheim during Destroy the Hive and Claim the Light quest, place the crystal in the middle of room with blue door which is locked. Now, a bridge will be created that leads you to the chest.

The R looking rune is to the left of chest while another C looking rune is accessible by going towards left and crossing a broken window and dead body of an elf. The last rune can be found by moving down towards the platforms. The rune will be hanging out there. So, hit this last rune to get the Horn of Blood Mead.

Horn of Blood Mead #9



Location: Helheim

Cross the first tower by pushing a stone into a hole located towards the left of ship. Move on to reach Hel Bramble by turning right, and you can see a C looking rune on a pillar. Pull the block a bit outwards after clearing Hel Bramble.

Here, you can see a N looking rune, so hit it from the back by pulling it a bit. You will find a Hacksilver chest by moving at the high ledge. Once you look down from this point, you will see a R looking rune. Now, you can open the Nornir Chest to get Horn of Blood Mead