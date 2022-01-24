God of War Idunn Apples Locations Guide

This God of War Guide will help you uncover all lost Idunn Apples in God of War 4. With directions for each location and the instructions for getting there in the shortest time, you will find our God of War Idunn Apples Locations quite useful.

God of War Idunn Apples

Idunn Apples in God of War are rare items that are unearthed by Atreus and Kratos. There are a total of 9 Idunn Apples hidden around in the world of God of War. Although most of these are acquirable through completion of Main Story Missions, you will need to venture out and away from the main path for the other ones.

What Do Idunn Apples Do in God of War

Kratos has limited health at the start of the game and if you are struggling to defeat enemies in God of War, you might want to consider increasing his maximum health. That is where Idunn Apples come in. Finding and consuming Idunn Apples in GoW will increase Kratos’s HP bar.

If you are looking to upgrade your HP bar indefinitely, you will only require x3 Idunn Apples. Otherwise, if you are the completionist type, be our guest and take a look at the locations for all the God of War Idunn Apples below.

Also, be sure to check out our Horn of Blood Mead Locations Guide and Collectibles Locations by heading over to the pages.

Where to Find Idunn Apples in God of War

Idunn Apple #1



Location: Wild Woods

During the earlier parts of the game, you will find yourself walking on a pavement marked with circles with paths branching out in all directions. Head straight to find a temple along with three Rune Pots that need to be destroyed. This will allow you to get your first Idunn Apple.

Idunn Apple #2



Location: Wild Woods

The second one can be obtained once you have completed your first puzzle involving a bridge after you have your first fight with a Revenant.

Idunn Apple #3



Location: Midgard

This one can be found near the end of the River Pass area after your fight with a Fire Troll.

Idunn Apple #4



Location: Midgard

Use the Leviathan Axe and throw it towards one of the switches to lower down the spikes giving you a chance at hitting the timed pots. This will allow you access to the chest containing the Idunn Apple in the Lookout Tower.

Idunn Apple #5



Location: Midgard

During the ‘Inside the Mountain’ quest, you will be required to fight off against your first Heavy Viken after which you can destroy the Rune Pots to gain access to the Idunn Apple chest.

Idunn Apple #6



Location: Alfheim

Proceeding to the Temple of Light (in the middle of the lake), you will need to use the elevator to reach and destroy the Rune Pots. This will help you unlock the Rune Chest so you can grab the Idunn Apple.

Idunn Apple #7



Location: Tyr’s Vault

Inside the vault, proceed to destroy the Rune Pots located near the chest and on the ceiling.

Idunn Apple #8



Location: Forgotten Caverns

After dealing with the Hel-Walkers, you will come across a pole with Rune Pots on it. You will have to time your attacks in order to hit them. Once you are done, the Idunn Apple can be obtained while in the Lake of Nine region.

Idunn Apple #9



Location: Light Elf Outpost

Rune Pots need to be destroyed are located on the walls as you explore the Lake of Nine region