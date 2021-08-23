Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tales Guide

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC contains 6 Unwritten Tales. They differ from other tales in that they do not have map markers, waypoints, or are added to your journal. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to complete and where to find Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tales.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tales

This guide contains all six Unwritten Tales required to unlock the Common Courtesy Trophy.

The six unwritten tales are listed below.

Bury Captain

Help Beekeeper

Help Kodama

Help Drowning Peasant

Secret Archery Challenge

Legends Mode Tale

It doesn’t matter in what order you do the Unwritten Tales. Each tale should take no more than a minute to complete.

Unwritten Tale #1 – Bury Captain

Location: Northern Beach of Iki Island

Completing this tale is fairly simple. Bury the captain on Iki Island’s northern beach, where your ship went down. A cutscene drops indicating that the tale is concluded.

Unwritten Tale #2 – Help Beekeeper

Location: West of Iki Island

To complete this tale, head to Old Gambler’s Wood and talk to the beekeeper in front of his house. His house will be attacked by a horde of Mongols. All you are required to do is kill all of the Mongols and talk to the beekeeper once more. This should bring the tale to a close.

Unwritten Tale #3 – Help Kodama

Location: Burned House

Interact with the banner to the east of Sanjo Gorge at the burnt house. Then a cutscene will begin, and you will be approached by a woman named Kodama. Follow her lead.

Kodama will point to the purple-leafed trees. Head uphill to the trees, where you’ll find several Mongols. Defeat them by any means necessary. You will hear Kodama laughing if you succeed.

Return to the house afterward. Kodama will have left some supplies and a scroll for you near a tree. To finish the tale, make sure you complete each step and acquire the scroll at the end.

Unwritten Tale #4 – Help Drowning Peasants

Location: South of Iki Island, Buddha’s Footprints

Go to the lake near the Buddha’s Footprints. The Mongols will be seen drowning a peasant in the lake. Defeat the Mongols while rescuing the peasant.

After that, a cutscene will appear where you rescued the peasant, and the tale will be completed.

Unwritten Tale #5 – Secret Archery Challenge

Location: Raider Memorial

You must first complete at least one Archery Challenge to get started. Travel to the Raider Memorial. If you’ve finished at least one archery challenge, you’ll see a man standing near the bow rack.

You must now wear the Tadayori’s Armor to get the archery challenge from the man. The main game unlocks Tadayori’s Armor as a reward for finishing the Mythical Tale “The Legend of Tadayori.”

Complete his Archery Challenge with a bronze rating at the very least. After the Challenge is completed, a short cutscene appears finishing the tale.

Unwritten Tale #6 – Legends Mode Tale

Location: Yahata Forest

This tale requires you to complete the Legend Mode Story (Online mode) first. Then in Yahata Forest, talk to Uta, who is sitting in a hut there. When you first meet her, she will ask you to look for Gyozen, the Blind Historian of Legends.

After that in your second encounter, talk to her and tell her the Legend Mode story.

If she hands you the White Kitsune Mask, you did everything perfectly. But, if you cannot talk to her in the second encounter it means that you don’t have enough story progress in the Legend Mode. In that case, play the Legend Mode and try again later.