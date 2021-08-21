Ghost of Tsushima Memories of Your Father Locations Guide

Iki Island expansion for Ghost of Tsushima is here, bringing in a lot of collectibles like sanctuaries, memories, forgotten shrines etc. Giving us more insight into our hero’s past and their relationship with their father. This guide will help you find all of the Iki Island Memories of Your Father locations.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Memories of Your Father Locations

Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island builds further upon the protagonist’s story and relationship with his father. You will find a total of five memories scattered throughout the map.

During your playthrough of the expansion, don’t worry about missing any of the memories of your father as they are all easily acquirable in the free-roam.

Collecting these memories tells you more about the lore and shows you flashbacks from when Jin Sakai was but a mere boy, under the wing of his father who was waging war on Iki island.

Below we have gameplay screenshots to give you a better understanding of where each memory of your father can be found. Keep in mind the last memory, An Unfinished Song, only unlocks after you have viewed all the other memories.

Memory of Sorrow

The memory is located north of the Thunderhead Cliffs. In the memory go to the campfire with the soldiers, grab some sake and head back to your father.

Memory of Foreboding

The memory is located in the northeast section of the map. Follow a soldier to your armor, then follow the same soldier back to your father. He will be in the middle of a speech.

Memory of Anguish

The memory is located between the Kemono trail and the Kidafure battleground. Again, follow a man to your father.

Memory of Kinship

The memory is located at Senjo Gorge, to the south of the island. Again, follow a man to your father.

Memory of An Unfinished Song

The memory becomes available once all other memories are completed at the northwest of Sly Hunter’s Forest on a small ridge. Go to the Big white tent right next to the shore. Head inside and interact with the various objects on the ground and crates.

Elegy for Kazumasa

Successfully acquiring all memories of your father, you will unlock the Elegy for Kazumasa trophy.