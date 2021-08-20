Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Archery Challenge Locations Guide

Dotted around Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island are Archery challenges that Jin can take on. Completing these challenges gives you unique rewards and even a trophy if you manage them all! In this guide, we will show you the locations of all the Archery challenges on Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Archery Challenge Locations

You will find 8 Archery Challenges in Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC. You have to complete all these challenges and achieve bronze or higher on all Challenges to receive the Pride of Ishikawa Trophy.

Buying an Exploration technique “Wind of Concentration” will help you track these challenges. You can just press right – wind of concentration and it will lead you to the Archery Challenge locations.

One of them won’t be marked on the map so we’ve noted the location of all 8 challenges below for your convenience!

Iki Island Archery Challenges

You will get bronze for completing the challenge under 22 seconds and silver for completing it within 15 seconds. To get gold, you have to complete it within 7 seconds.

Now without wasting time let’s move to the Archery Challenge Locations.

Archery Challenge #1

The first Archery challenge location can be seen on the map above as well. You have to go to the Raider’s Promontory and there you have to get to the other side of the mountain using the rope. You will see the location right in front of you. Go there talk to a person there and then you can hit the lanterns as quickly as possible to complete this challenge.

Archery Challenge #2

Use the map above and the Wind of Concentration technique to reach the location of the second Archery challenge. Hit all the lanterns on the big rock in 22 seconds or less so you can get the trophy as well.

Archery Challenge #3

Using the map above fast travel to the Kidafure Battleground and then using the wind of concentration you can reach the location of the third archery challenge. Just like above challenge hit all of them as quickly as possible.

Archery Challenge #4

You will find the location of the fourth archery challenge on the map above. Go there and reach the location of the challenge and hit all the lanterns next to the waterfall within 22 seconds or less so you can move towards winning the Trophy.

Challenge #5

Use the above map image to reach the Archery challenge location in the forest. Stand on the challenge platform and hit all the lanterns in the forest so you can at least achieve bronze. Complete this challenge and move to the next one.

Challenge #6

Now again just like before fast travel to the location shown on the map and you will reach the meadow. Here hit all the lanterns in the least possible time so you can move closer to winning the trophy.

Challenge #7

Now for the seventh challenge as well follow the location on the map and fast travel to it. Use the wind of concentration and it will take you to the challenge location. After reaching the challenge location, a beach, you have to hit all the lanterns in the minimum possible time.

Challenge #8

The only location that is not marked on the map is this challenge location. For the eighth and the last challenge, you have to go to the Raider Memorial fast travel point in the south of the map.

There talk to a man next to a bow rack. You must be wearing Tadayori’s Armor which is unlocked in the main game. That armor was unlocked by completing the Mythic Tale “The Legend of Tadayori” in the first region.

Once you have equipped the armor from the menu talk to the man at Raider Memorial and he will give you the last challenge. Hit all the lanterns in the Raider memorial within 22 seconds and you will get the Pride of Ishikawa Trophy.