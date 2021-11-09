Apart from regular wheelspins, Forza Horizon 5 also has Super Wheelspins that provide you even better rewards. Unfortunately, these Super Wheelspins in FH5 are pretty rare and not easy to comeby. For that very reason, our guide will show you how to get unlimited Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5 so you can start farming rewards.

How to Get Unlimited Super Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5

Wheelspins usually bring in the smell of burning rubber and shredded wheels, but not in Forza Horizon 5. In Forza, Wheelspins bring nothing but rare surprise gifts.

Wheelspins have been carried over from Forza Horizon 4, and same as its predecessor, Forza Horizon 5 features two Wheelspins.

There’s a normal Wheelspin, and there’s a Super Wheelspin. While normal Wheelspins are easier to obtain, Super Wheelspins bring in a better selection of unique and rare gifts.

Luckily, you can get an unlimited number of Super Wheelspins in FH5.

Unlocking Unlimited Super Wheelspins

Begin by purchasing a car that is capable of reaching speeds of over 350 km/h. This first step of the process will cost you a fortune, but it’s totally worth it when the Super Wheelspin gifts start paying off.

Alongside a fast car, you need the following masteries that’ll help you unlock the unlimited Super Wheelspins faster:

Your Skill Chain needs to be strong enough to survive two collisions at least

Have +25% Speed Skill Scores

Have +25% Near Miss Skill Scores

Skill Chain should last 1.5s longer

Have +15% Daredevil Skill Scores

Lastly, have +20% Ultimate Skill Chain Scores

Next, you need to score a combo with back-to-back near misses while driving at the top speed of your vehicle. Keep making near misses until you have 500,000 points.

This could easily be done on a long and straight highway. Once you have collected 500,000 points, you’ll be rewarded with 10 Mastery Points. You can then keep on repeating the last step to earn more Mastery Points.

With sufficient Mastery Points at hand, you need to get yourself a 2020 Toyota Supra. Surprising how it’s still a “Toyota” Supra with all the BMW horses under the hood!

Lastly, unlock the following masteries in the exact same order:

Humble Brag Catapult Profit

With that being done, you’ve successfully unlocked a Super Wheelspin. For more Super Wheelspins, buy more and more Supras.

If your garage gets overloaded with this BMW-powered Toyota, you can remove them and then reset the game to get your Mastery Points back.