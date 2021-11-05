Forza Horizon 5 brings lots of new mechanics to the beloved racing franchise and polishes up on features from its predecessor. If you’re a new Forza Horizon player or if you’re just looking to improve your gameplay, then we’re here to help you out with some important tips so you can get better at Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Tips

Forza Horizon 5 is a very complex game with lots of intricacies that you need to learn to get better at the game.

Below, we’ve listed all the Forza Horizon 5 tips you need to know to improve on your gameplay and get ahead of the competition.

Farm Accolade Points

Accolade Points are a new form of progression that has been introduced in FH 5. You’ll earn these points in different ways naturally as you play the game, but if you want to farm them, you’ll need to know how to farm them.

The reason you’ll want to farm them is that once you get a total of 200,000 Accolade Points, you’ll earn yourself a spot on the Hall of Fame Leaderboard.

Luckily for you, farming Accolade Points is very easy in Forza Horizon 5. The best way to farm these Accolade Points is to simply just explore the in-game world.

As you explore, you’ll naturally engage in all kinds of activities that will reward you with Accolade Points.

Diversify Your Car Selection

Forza Horizon 5 has all kinds of cars for you to drive. So instead of using the same cars all the time, try to be adventurous when choosing your car.

Entering events with different cars will not only earn you lots of Accolade Points, but it’ll also help you learn how to drive different cars in the game, which is a major aspect of Forza Horizon 5.

Unlock the Koenigsegg Jesko

The Koenigsegg Jesko is probably the best car that you can drive early on in the game. This car can hit an extremely impressive speed of 400 km/h before you even tune it up.

The car costs 2.8 million credits, which is a relatively hefty investment, but considering the car that you’re getting for the price, this is an absolute steal.

If you’re not that confident in your driving abilities and are worried that the car is too fast for you, there’s nothing to be worried about as the handling of the car is surprisingly great.

Even if you’re a new player, you’ll be able to drive this car with ease. So make sure to unlock the car as soon as you can.

Tune Your Driver Settings

If you go into your settings and navigate to the Difficult tab, you’ll see a list of driving settings that you can change to your liking.

Finding the right driving settings for yourself is very important in Forza Horizon 5. If you’re a new player and don’t know what driving settings to go for, then we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve listed down the best driving settings for new players:

Drivatar Difficulty: New Racer

Driving Assists Preset: Custom

Braking: Anti-Lock On

Steering: Standard

Traction Control: Off

Stability Control: Off

Shifting: Automatic

Driving Lane: Braking Only

Make Use of the Auto Upgrade Option

For people that are not very knowledgeable when it comes to upgrading and tuning cars, Forza Horizon 5 provides an Auto Upgrade option that players can use to tune up their car to perfection automatically.

Go to the Upgrades & Tuning menu, click on Auto Upgrade and select the car you want to upgrade. This will instantly upgrade and tune the car as best as it can without you having to do anything by yourself.

So, don’t shy away from using this option in favor of messing around with the upgrades and tuning yourself. This will save you a lot of time that you can devote to learning other, more important, mechanics in the game.

Scope Out Areas Using the Drone Mode

The Drone Mode is an awesome feature that you can use to scope out areas before you travel through them. While in your car, open up the menu, and you’ll see the Drone Mode option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Scoping out areas before you traverse through them will allow you to avoid pesky obstacles that will bring your joyrides to an abrupt end.

Unlock Fast Travel as Soon as You Can

Exploring the world in Forza Horizon is obviously very fun and an important part of the gameplay, but after a certain while, things will start to get a little tedious as you’ll have to do unnecessary travel to go from one event to the other.

So, head over to the Buenas Vistas property as soon as you can. Here, you’ll be able to unlock the Fast Travel option that will allow you to travel from one event to the other instantaneously.

Using Fast Travel will cost you 9,400 CR every time, but it’s totally worth the credits. Plus, the cost comes down for every Fast Travel bonus board you destroy with your car.

Don’t Forget to Play the Horizon Adventure Stories

Horizon Adventure Stories are an amazing way to quickly make progress in Forza Horizon 5.

These stories reward you with loads of accolades and are relatively easy to complete. For each chapter that you complete of a story, you’ll get 1,500 accolades. This means that you can get 30,000 or more accolades from completing just a single story.

Invest in Player Houses

Investing in Player Houses is always a smart thing to do in Forza Horizon games, as these houses provide players awesome perks that will help out a lot when trying to progress through the game.

The best Player Houses that you can buy in Forza Horizon 5 are the Lugar Tranquilo beach house and the La Casa Solariega.

Sell Your Unused Cars at the Auction House

When you start to get into the later stages of the game, you’ll realize that you have loads of cars that you have absolutely no use for.

If you’re not much a collector, you can simply head over to the Auction House and sell your unused cars to earn back some credits. You can then use these credits to purchase the cars that you actually want to use.