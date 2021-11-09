Wheelspins are quite desirable in FH5 as they can lead to Legendary car unlocks. Getting lots of them is not easy though and getting Super Wheelspins (a better wheelspin) is even harder. No need to worry though, in this guide we will tell you how to different ways to get Wheelspins and Super wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5

How to Get Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5

You can avail many opportunities to unlock Wheelspins in Forza Horizon 5. To do so, they need to level up by completing any of the events marked on the map with dots.

These events give you the XP needed to level up. After leveling, you can see that the spins will start to drop immediately.

House Purchase Super Wheelspins

To unlock the Super Wheelspins quickly, you need to buy houses. Buying the houses will provide you with the Super Wheelspins.

The cost of houses varies according to their value, so here is a list of the houses that you can buy to get the Super Wheelspins along with how many Super Wheelspins will be unlocked as a result of buying them.

La Casa Solariega house costs 1,500,000 CR and unlocks 5 Super Wheelspins

Hotel Castillo house costs 5,000,000 CR and unlocks 2 Super Wheelspins

Buenas Vistas costs 2,000,000 CR and unlocks 2 Super Wheelspins

Lugar Tranquilo – This house costs 700,000 CR and unlocks 1 Super Wheelspin

La Cabana house costs 150,000 CR and unlocks 1 Super Wheelspin

With the above information, we can see that La Casa Solariega and La Cabana are providing the more spins at a lesser cost.

On the other hand, Hotel Castillo is a bit expensive but provides you with a free Wheelspin each day. So, you should make the decision according to your preferences and resources.

Skill Point Super Wheelspins

This method can be quite useful for players who are running short on money. You can unlock Super Wheelspins by drifting in the game. To do so, follow the simple steps below.

While going into a Drift Zone turn, increase your speed.

Press the E-Brake.

Pass through the turn while accelerating your vehicle.

Repeat the above steps again.

What this method does is that it essentially earns you skill points easily and gets you a good score to trade for skill points. So, if you use this method along with the Toyota GR Supra 2020, you get a Super Wheelspin on gaining 5 skill points.

So, just head towards Baja California with your car and find a nice corner to drift at. Doing this will increase your score, so you can trade your score for skill points.

As you grab enough skill points, then you are able to unlock Super Wheelspins for free. Repeat this process again to get more of them as well.