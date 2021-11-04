In this guide, we will be giving you some tips on how to get all the loyalty cars for free in Forza Horizon 5. Racing fans worried about buying expensive cars should read this guide till the end, as we will be covering how to get free Loyalty Cars in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Free Loyalty Cars

While unlocking new cars in Forza Horizon 5 isn’t difficult and money isn’t hard to come by to buy those new cars, free cars are always welcome.

Like with previous installments of the franchise, players have the option to unlock a number of free cars just by being loyal fans. If you have played any of the previous Forza games, you will be able to drive one particular vehicle tied to that game.

Players can unlock loyalty cars in Forza Horizon 5 by fulfilling certain conditions. Here are some of the requirements which you need to fulfill to unlock these cars before playing FH5 for the first time.

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS : Play Forza Horizon (2012 version)

: Play Forza Horizon (2012 version) 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 : Play Forza Horizon 2 (2014 version)

: Play Forza Horizon 2 (2014 version) 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 : Play Forza Horizon 3 (2016 version)

: Play Forza Horizon 3 (2016 version) 2018 McLaren Senna : Play Forza Horizon 4 (2018 or 2020 version)

: Play Forza Horizon 4 (2018 or 2020 version) 2013 McLaren P1: Play Forza Motorsport 5 (2013 version)

Play Forza Motorsport 5 (2013 version) 2017 Ford GT: Play Forza Motorsport 6 (2015 version)

Play Forza Motorsport 6 (2015 version) 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Play Forza Motorsport 7 (2017 version)

These are some of the exciting rewards that one can get by simply completing the above-mentioned tasks. In this way, you will be able to collect valuable cars even before playing the game for the first time.

Once you play the game for the first time, then you can use a different approach. Players need to play races to progress through the levels of the game.

Once you have progressed through enough levels and then go to My Cars to collect the loyalty rewards. A notification will appear to inform you that the loyalty cars have been added to your garage.

Now, just head to My Cars or the Car Change menu to use the cars. The players can also use the loyalty reward cars on a different device in case they change their device, as the rewards are attached with the Gamertag.