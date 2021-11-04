Best Starting Car in Forza Horizon 5

You will be offered three starter cars at the beginning of Forza Horizon 5. All cars are distinct in their make and other stats. In this guide, we will tell you everything about these starter cars so you can choose the best one to start out with in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Starter Cars

Like every Forza game, Forza Horizon 5 also presents players an option to choose from 3 basic cars at the start of the game to unlock. They are each good for certain aspects of racing and suit a certain type of racer.

Below we’ve listed each starting car in FH5 and go over its stats in detail to help you choose.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

If you are someone who loves speed and power then you should go with the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe starter car. Its stats are given below.

Stats

Class: S1

Acceleration: 7.2

Speed: 6.5

Launch: 7.8

Offroad: 4.9

Handling: 7.8

Braking: 6.2

Toyota GR Supra

This car is for those who love to drift. It is a Japanese car with phenomenal drifting abilities. You can check out its stats below.

Stats

Class: A

Launch: 5.8

Handling: 6.5

Speed: 6.8

Braking: 4.8

Acceleration: 5.5

Offroad: 4.1

Ford Bronco

If you like to do Offroading then Ford Bronco is the best starter car for you. As you know there are 11 biomes in the Forza Horizon 5 so this can be very useful there. Its stats are given below.

Stats

Class: B

Handling: 3.4

Speed: 5.6

Launch: 3.7

Braking: 4.4

Acceleration: 7.8

Offroad: 8.1

Best Starter Car in FH5

If you are still not sure which car you should pick then don’t worry, you actually get all of them! Haley tells you to pick one car, however, she will take the rest of the cars back to the garage so you can switch out if you want.

So, you don’t need to worry at all. Just pick any vehicle you think is good for you using the info we’ve provided above and you’re ready to race.

All of the starter vehicles have weaknesses and strengths like when it comes to speed cars other than Bronco are the best choices. But if you are going for Offroading then Bronco is the Boss.

Moreover, the car you are going to select is just for one mission. You will get the ability to go to your garage and swaps vehicles after moving a little ahead in the game.

Then you can swap vehicles anytime you want. So for now you can choose any vehicle you want and change it later in the game if you want to. You will even have the other FH5 starter cars available in the garage so you are free to swap between them at will.