In Forza Horizon 5, there are several types of activities that you can partake in all around the map. In FH5, Drift Zones are designated areas on the map where you will gain stars for drifting continuously. In this guide, we’ll show you How to Unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5.

How to Unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5

Drift Zones have been a part of the Forza Horizon series for a while now, and you get a chance to show off your skills yet again to make your place in the leaderboard.

Canyon Expedition

To unlock the drift zones in Forza Horizon 5, you will first have to successfully complete the Canyon Expedition.

The Canyon Expedition is a part of the Horizon Rush Adventure; the very first chapter. Keep accumulating Accolade Points until you can unlock the Canyon Expedition.

Once unlocked, head to the Mexico Horizon Festival menu and go to the southeastern point on the map to play the Canyon Expedition. The Canyon Expedition is found in Riviera Maya.

Get to Fiesta Del La Luna to complete the event’s second half and beat the plane. In this challenge, you will have control of a parade float. Next, you will have to drive this float to the canyons and then jump from a PR stunt ramp after that’s done.

Doing all these tasks will build up your Canyon Expedition meter. Once you finally finish the Canyon Rush Expedition, it will unlock the Horizon Rush outpost and Drifting Zones.

Drifting in FH5

When you finally go for Drift Zones, it’s best you find something that has great drift potential. Also, turn off Traction Control and Stability Control in settings for superior handling.

Completing the first mission of the Horizon Rush will unlock all the Drift Zones in FH5.