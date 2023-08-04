All Flame Pillar Locations In Elden Ring

There are two optional boss fights in Siofra River underground region and the Nokron region. Both of these bosses are Ancestor Spirit and the Regal Ancestor Spirit. To unlock both of these bosses, players need to activate flame pillars outside their corpses. This guide will help you find the Flame Pillars for both of these Ancestor Spirit bosses.

Siofra River Flame Pillar Locations

There are eight Flame Pillars in the Siofra River area starting from the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace. Lighting all these Flame Pillars will let you fight the Ancestor Spirit Boss.

The 1st Siofra River Flame Pillar is found right in front of the area unlock Site of Grace.

For the 2nd Flame Pillar in Siofra River, head north from under the first aqueduct. The Flame Pillar is on a small piece of land in the center of the lake.

The 3rd Siofra River Flame Pillar is directly east of the second pillar on the edge of the cliff.

The 4th Flame Pillar is directly west of the second pillar, in a small grotto.

The 5th Flame Pillar can be found directly north of the second pillar after you cross the second large aqueduct.

Head east from the fifth Flame Pillar to find the 6th Flame Pillar in the Siofra River.

Head further north into the Siofra River area, past the two sniping archers. The 8th Flame Pillar can be found opposite to each other in clear view.

Nokron Flame Pillar Locations

There are 6 Flame Pillars in Nokron, The Eternal City, and can be found after you defeat the Mimic Tear Boss. All of them can be found in the Ancestral Wood area. Let’s start with the bridge that brings you from the Mimic Tear boss arena to Ancestral Woods. After getting all the flame pillars in Nokron, you will be able to fight Regal Ancestor Spirit Boss in Elden Ring.