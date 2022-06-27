Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Support Guide

Earning more Support Points for an ally to boost your Support Level with them is an incredibly important mechanic in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes as it allows you to reap great benefits, such as allowing the ally to learn new abilities for battle.

If you want to farm Support Points in FEW: Three Hopes, you need to know which side activities to do and dialogue options to choose. To help you out with that, this guide will walk you through the best ways to increase Support in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Increase Support in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

To increase Support from allies in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you need to learn how to maximize the Support Points you gain from them, which will raise your Support Level with that ally.

Below, we’ve listed down the most efficient ways of increasing Support in FEW: Three Hopes.

Take Allies Out on Expeditions

Expeditions are by far the easiest and most efficient way of increasing the Support Level of a character in FEW:3H.

An Expedition is a side activity that is unlocked after Chapter 5. To take a character out on an Expedition, you first need to reach Level C Support with them.

When you’re out on an Expedition with a character, you’ll be able to have a quick conversation with them. If you choose the right responses and have a perfect conversation, you will gain a great number of Support Points from the Expedition.

Choose the Right Responses

Whenever you are having a conversation with a character, you’ll have to choose a dialogue option from multiple choices. If you choose the right response to whatever the character was saying, it will increase your Support Level with that character.

This means that every time you’re interacting with a character, you need to be conscious of what you’re saying to them. If you make sure that you’re always picking the right dialogue option, you’ll be able to maximize your Support Level with that character.

Cook and Eat Food with Allies

To build camaraderie with allies, it’s a good idea to cook and eat food with them. Each ally has their own favorite foods, so you need to cook the right food for them to gain the most Support from this activity.

Another thing to note is that the better the quality of the food that you cook, the more Support Points you’ll gain from eating it with an ally.

Complete Chores with Allies

A quick way of gaining Support Points with an ally is to request them to volunteer in doing a chore with you from the Chore Master.

Each chore is suited for a specific ally, so make sure to have that particular ally do the chore with you. The higher the rank you gain when you complete the chore, the more Support Points you’ll earn.

Give Gifts to Allies

Another great way of increasing your Support Level with characters in FEW: Three Hopes is to give them gifts. Note that you can’t just gift them whatever you want as each character has their own likes and dislikes. You have to pick the right gift for them to get the most Support Points.

To buy gifts for your allies, head to the Item Shopkeeper and buy them using gold.

How to View Support Conversations in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

When you get the max number of Support Points for each Support Level, a “Support Conversation” will become available for that ally.

To view the Support Conversation of an ally, go to the Camp and open the menu. Select the “Support” option and then select the character that has a Support Conversation available.

You will then be able to select the character they will have the conversation with. Once you’ve selected the second character, a cutscene will be triggered. In this cutscene, the two characters will interact and they’ll have a long talk about their relationship with each other.

There are a few important things to note about the Support Conversations. First of all, you need to note that the characters are not guaranteed to have a Support Conversation every time they take their Support Level to the max.

If the character has three dots over their Support Level in the Support Info menu, that means that they will indeed unlock a Support Conversation once you max out the Support Level.

And if they do have a Support Conversation available, keep in mind that certain characters cannot be chosen as the second character in the Support Conversation.

And finally, some Support Conversations are unavailable until you reach a specific point in the game’s story.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Support Choices

To help you max out the Support Level of your allies as quickly and efficiently as possible, below we’ve listed down the Support Choices for every character in FEW: Three Hopes.

This will help you pick the best response during each conversation with your allies, allowing you to quickly level up your Support Level with them.

Hilda Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

I was kind of picturing you as a huge bodybuilder.

Response: Laugh at the image.

Linhardt Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

Bandit attack stole my chance for sleep.

Response: Give some details.

The Struggle Commences Support Choice

When you have to make the decision to side with either Monica or Linhardt, you are free to choose whichever side. It will not have a negative impact on the Support Level with either character.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 4) It appears the peaceful, lazy days are over.

Response: Agree whole heartedly.

(Chapter 6) Let us endeavor to ensure we can do so.

Response: Agree with him.

(Chapter 7) They dislike each other as much as ever.

Response: Claim they only pretended to dislike each other.

(Chapter 8) I refer to the heroes relics.

Response: Boast knowledge.

Ferdinand Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

I am Ferdinand von Aegir.

Response: Try to play along.

Struggle Commences Support Choice

I will work tirelessly to achieve greatness.

Response: No points either way.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choice

(Chapter 8) Perhaps he possesses some backbone after all.

Response: Express skepticism.

Ashe Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

Do you know about the academy?

Response: Claim to know about the academy.

Prologue Support Choice (Blue Lions)

Yes. When he learned of the circumstances.

Response: Praise Lord Lonato.

Azure Gleam Support Choices

(Chapter 1) He might hold a grudge against the church.

Response: Ask for more details.

(Chapter 6) He never takes his own life into consideration.

Response: Express doubt.

(Chapter 8) And we were able to rescue Duke.

Response: Tell him to say focused.

(Chapter 10) We’ve even got people from Golden Deer here now.

Response: Agree with him.

Manuela Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

You are the brave vagabond knight.

Response: Correct her.

The Struggle Commences Support Choice

Emotional injuries can be worse than physical ones during war.

Response: You find that reassuring.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 4) Don’t tell me you came here to see little old me?

Response: Nod yes.

(Chapter 7) Just checking the condition of my throat.

Response: Flatter her.

(Chapter 8) It will doubtlessly lead to greater losses.

Response: Take a different approach.

Petra Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

I find you fascinating.

Response: Give your name.

Shadow of Adrestia (Black Eagles) Support Choice

They have fates intertwining.

Response: You’ll fight just as hard.

All that remains is to head inside and take care of business.

Response: Give a stirring speech.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 4) Which do you dislike more? Hot or cold?

Response: Cold.

(Chapter 6) I will never be allowing man who defeated Brigid to die in this place.

Response: Ask if she wants him to live

(Chapter 8): Hunting beasts and hunting people are different after all.

Response: Ask her how.

Edelgard Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

Asks you to join.

Response: Asks why she wants to recruit you.

Shadow of Adrestia (Black Eagles) Support Choice

I look forward to seeing what you can do.

Response: Respond obediently.

The Struggle Commences Support Choice

I need you to be at your best.

Response: Give a look of reservation.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 4) I suppose you are used to these types of things.

Response: Express amazement at how nice things are here.

(Chapter 7) What is your impression of the man?

Response: Say it’s positive.

(Chapter 8) We’ll need to keep a careful association with Claude going forward.

Response: Express happiness about the count’s safety.

Leonie Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

I’m actually gunning.

Response: Encourage her dreams.

Lysithea Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

You’re not trying to claim favor with the children.

Response: Deny her claim.

Felix Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

The boar says you have some skill.

Response: Agree enthusiastically.

Dedue Support Choices

Prologue Support Choices

You assisted his Highness.

Response: Crack a joke.

It could be a trap to lure us in.

Response: Suggest you hold back.

Prologue Support Choices (Blue Lions)

It could be a trap to lure us in.

Response: Suggest you hold back.

I loathe the grand duke.

Response: Act surprised by his candor.

Azure Gleam Support Choices (Blue Lions)

(Chapter 9) In exchange, they were granted the title of count.

Response: Compliment him.

(Chapter 10) When you have the choice to agree with either Dimitri or Dedue, agree with Dedue to get his Support Points.

Dimitri Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

I examined a map earlier.

Response: Thank him for his advice.

Prologue Support Choices (Blue Lions)

…

Response: Try to cheer him up.

Azure Gleam Support Choices (Blue Lions)

(Chapter 1) You may be inconvenienced as well.

Response: Tell him you understand.

(Chapter 8): In the end, Dedue came into the tent.

Response: Crack a joke.

(Chapter 9): I thought it was appropriate to share with those I trust.

Response: Agree with him.

(Chapter 10) When you have the choice to agree with either Dimitri or Dedue, agree with Dimitri to get his Support Points.

Claude Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice

It’s a church thing.

Response: Tell him you understand.

Monica Support Choices

Shadow of Adrestia (Black Eagles) Support Choice

Thank you, I mean it.

Response: Respond with humility.

The Struggle Commences Support Choices

When you have to make the decision to side with either Monica or Linhardt, you are free to choose whichever side. It will not have a negative impact on the Support Level with either character.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 6) We have a reasonable amount of forces left.

Response: Worry about the knights of Serios

(Chapter 7) You think Claude is plotting something else.

Response: Tell her she is worrying over nothing.

Hubert Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice (Black Eagles)

Looking forward to seeing you in action.

Response: Fire off a quip.

Shadow of Adrestia (Black Eagles) Support Choice

Tomorrow’s battle will hold great significance for you also.

Response: Nod despite not knowing what he means.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 4) Do you recall his adopted son who was a student at the officer’s academy?

Response: Say you remember.

(Chapter 5) When Hubert talks you regarding your powers.

Response: Accept what Hubert is saying as the truth.

(Chapter 6) I have little choice but to praise Count Gloucester’s deception.

Response: Tell him to focus.

Rodrigue Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice (Blue Lions)

So you are the maelstrom?

Response: Introduce yourself.

Sylvain Support Choices

Azure Gleam (Blue Lion) Support Choice

(Chapter 1) I’m gonna guess you’ve never been.

Response: Ask about Ailell.

(Chapter 6) But the kingdom needs him right now.

Response: Ask what he means.

(Chapter 7) Can you imagine.

Response: Say you can.

(Chapter 8) I’m still feeling uneasy.

Response: Agree with him.

(Chapter 9) Meaning he’s undoubtedly with the enemy.

Response: Express apprehension.

Annette Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choices

(Chapter 1) So we’re going to be at war soon, huh?

Response: Say you feel the same.

(Chapter 6) We’re doing fine enough for now.

Response: Tell her to focus.

Ingrid Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choices

It sounds like you’ve presided.

Response: Give a reassuring response.

Oh wait no, I shouldn’t speak about matters.

Response: Leave it be.

Flayne Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choice

Of course, I did not just up and come here.

Response: Accept what she says.

(Chapter 9) And then his words will remain.

Response: Reassure her.

Mercedes Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choices

(Chapter 1) But the old Southern Church.

Response: Agree they’re different.

(Chapter 6) It sounded so familiar.

Response: Suggest she knows him.

(Chapter 9) The size of the Empire’s force is overwhelming.

Response: Crack a joke.

Seteth Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choice

(Chapter 1) Bearing in mind we were also dispatched.

Response: Is that the only reason you’re fighting?

(Chapter 6) By the way do you know anything?

Response: Tell her to focus.

(Chapter 7) Moreover, she is in possession of weapons.

Response: Nod in agreement.

(Chapter 10) Though I would have preferred him to.

Response: Say you’re not devout either.

Catherine Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choice

(Chapter 1) The name’s Catherine.

Response: Tell her you’ve heard of her.

(Chapter 6) So we’re putting every effort forward.

Response: Say you have high expectations.

Bernadette Support Choices

Azure Gleam Support Choice

(Chapter 8) Especially since we’ve been rushing around.

Response: Sympathize with her.

(Chapter 10) Is it because I’m from the Empire?

Response: Encourage her.

Caspar Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice (Black Lions)

Striking down evil is the Caspar way.

Response: Suggest you charge forth.

The Struggle Commences.

They’ve got tons of other strong fighters too.

Response: Claim you are not interested.

Jeritza Support Choices

Shadow of Adrestia Support Choice

I have a contract.

Response: Ask if he’s working for someone outside the church.

The Struggle Commences Support Choice

I was once an imperial commander.

Response: No points either way.

Bernie Support Choices

Prologue Support Choice (Black Lions)

Striking down evil is the Caspar way.

Response: Suggest you hold back.

The Struggle Commences

I got some stupid urge to fight and here I am.

Response: Try to comfort her.

Scarlet Blaze Support Choices

(Chapter 5) You don’t think he’s chasing me right?

Response: Deny it.

(Chapter 6) But I’m still worried!

Response: Swear you’ll keep her safe.

Constance Support Choices

Scarlet Blaze Support Choice

(Chapter 4) I wonder if everyone will still accept me afterward.

Response: Depends on her efforts.

(Chapter 7) I am glad House Gloucester did not meet ruin.

Response: Guess her reason.

(Chapter 8) I hear there is someone else in our ranks who wishes to see their house restored.

Response: Say it isn’t exactly a restoration.

Hapi Support Choices

Scarlet Blaze Support Choice

(Chapter 6) I owe him for that business under Garreg Mach

Response: Volunteer to complain to Hubert

(Chapter 7) Did you know there are trees that only grow here?

Response: You like trees?