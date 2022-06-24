Everyone likes getting gifts regardless of the fact that they are real humans or just fantasy game characters. Every character from Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes would also agree. In this guide, we will tell you how to give Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes along with the benefits of gifting and what is the best gift for every character in the game.

Benefits of Giving Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In a game like Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes, we need all the support we can get from other people. The support level matters a lot and your relationship with other characters will affect how you play the game.

A great way to improve your support level is by giving gifts to other characters. Gifting liked items to other characters has a positive response and will increase support level as well as unlock support conversations.

There are three possible responses to a gift, a positive response, an average response, and a negative response so be sure to do your research before giving someone a gift.

How to Give Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Before you gift something to someone, you must have it in your inventory. You can either find a gift somewhere or you can buy it directly from a shopkeeper.

Once you have the gift, now you need to have a conversation with the character at the camp to give them the gift. If you don’t know where a character is, you can go to the unit tab in Explore Camp menu and from there you can select the character.

After you have selected the character whom you want to gift, the game will automatically teleport you to their location where you can have a nice conversation with them and give them a gift.

Best Gift for Each Character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are two ways to figure out the best gift for any character.

The first is by going to their profile and you will see their likes and dislikes mentioned.

The second way is through conversations where a character will mention their interests.

If you are lazy and don’t want to do either, in this guide we have mentioned the likes and dislikes of every character classified by factions.

Black Eagles Best and Worst Gift

Character Preferred Gift Disliked Gift Edelgard Armored Stuff Teddy Monarch Studies Book Monica The History Of Fodlan Hunting Dagger Arithmetic Textbook Monarch Study Book Tasty Baked Treat Bernie Armored Bear Stuffy Book of Sheet Music Watering Can Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather Hunting Dagger Training Weight Jeritza Tasty Baked Treat Hunting Dagger Monarch Studies Book Petra Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger Arithmetic Textbook Ferdinand Riding Boots Tea Leaves Hapi Tasty Baked Treat Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger Training Weights Legends Of Chivalry Monarch Studies Book Constance Arithmetic Textbook Tea Leaves Caspar Smoked Meat Training Weight Hunting Dagger Floral Adornment Fishing Float Stylish Hair Clip Linhardt Fishing Float Tasty Baked Treat Training Weight Hunting Dagger Dorothea Gemstone Beads Book Of Sheet Music Stylish Hair Clip Floral Adornment Manuela Gemstone Beads Book Of Sheet Music Smoked Meat Riding Boots

Blue Lions Best and Worst Gifts

Character Preferred Gift Disliked Gifts Dimitiri Training Weight Riding Boots Owl Feather Gemstone Beads Armored Bear Stuffy Book of Sheet Music Dedue Floral Adornment Watering Can Owl Feather Book Of Sheet Music The History of Fodlan Felix Smoked Meat Training Weight Hunting Dagger Owl Feather Tasty Baked Treat Armored Bear Stuffy Legends Of Chivalry Ashe Tasty Baked Treat Legends of Chivalry Owl Feather Arithmetic Textbook Monarch Studies Book Sylvain Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather Floral Adornment Watering Can Mercedes Tasty Baked Treat Gemstone Beads Armored Bear Stuffy Owl Feather Riding Boots Annette Book Of Sheet Music Arithmetic Textbook Stylish Hair Clip Owl Feather Hunting Dagger Ingrid Smoked Meat Riding Boots Legends of Chivalry Owl Feather Gemstone Beads Stylish Hair Clip Rodrigue Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger Riding Boots Owl Feather Tasty Baked Treat Gemstone Beads Seteth Fishing Float History Of Fodlan Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather Legends of Chivalry Flayn Tasty Baked Treat Armored Bear Stuffy Stylish Hair Clip Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather

Golden Dear Best and Worst Gifts