Everyone likes getting gifts regardless of the fact that they are real humans or just fantasy game characters. Every character from Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes would also agree. In this guide, we will tell you how to give Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes along with the benefits of gifting and what is the best gift for every character in the game.
Benefits of Giving Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
In a game like Fire Emblem Warrior: Three Hopes, we need all the support we can get from other people. The support level matters a lot and your relationship with other characters will affect how you play the game.
A great way to improve your support level is by giving gifts to other characters. Gifting liked items to other characters has a positive response and will increase support level as well as unlock support conversations.
There are three possible responses to a gift, a positive response, an average response, and a negative response so be sure to do your research before giving someone a gift.
How to Give Gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Before you gift something to someone, you must have it in your inventory. You can either find a gift somewhere or you can buy it directly from a shopkeeper.
Once you have the gift, now you need to have a conversation with the character at the camp to give them the gift. If you don’t know where a character is, you can go to the unit tab in Explore Camp menu and from there you can select the character.
After you have selected the character whom you want to gift, the game will automatically teleport you to their location where you can have a nice conversation with them and give them a gift.
Best Gift for Each Character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
There are two ways to figure out the best gift for any character.
- The first is by going to their profile and you will see their likes and dislikes mentioned.
- The second way is through conversations where a character will mention their interests.
If you are lazy and don’t want to do either, in this guide we have mentioned the likes and dislikes of every character classified by factions.
Black Eagles Best and Worst Gift
|Character
|Preferred Gift
|Disliked Gift
|Edelgard
|Armored Stuff Teddy Monarch Studies Book
|Monica
|The History Of Fodlan Hunting Dagger Arithmetic Textbook Monarch Study Book
|Tasty Baked Treat
|Bernie
|Armored Bear Stuffy Book of Sheet Music Watering Can Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather
|Hunting Dagger Training Weight
|Jeritza
|Tasty Baked Treat Hunting Dagger
|Monarch Studies Book
|Petra
|Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger
|Arithmetic Textbook
|Ferdinand
|Riding Boots Tea Leaves
|Hapi
|Tasty Baked Treat Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger
|Training Weights Legends Of Chivalry Monarch Studies Book
|Constance
|Arithmetic Textbook Tea Leaves
|Caspar
|Smoked Meat Training Weight Hunting Dagger
|Floral Adornment Fishing Float Stylish Hair Clip
|Linhardt
|Fishing Float Tasty Baked Treat
|Training Weight Hunting Dagger
|Dorothea
|Gemstone Beads Book Of Sheet Music Stylish Hair Clip
|Floral Adornment
|Manuela
|Gemstone Beads Book Of Sheet Music
|Smoked Meat Riding Boots
Blue Lions Best and Worst Gifts
|Character
|Preferred Gift
|Disliked Gifts
|Dimitiri
|Training Weight Riding Boots Owl Feather
|Gemstone Beads Armored Bear Stuffy Book of Sheet Music
|Dedue
|Floral Adornment Watering Can Owl Feather
|Book Of Sheet Music The History of Fodlan
|Felix
|Smoked Meat Training Weight Hunting Dagger Owl Feather
|Tasty Baked Treat Armored Bear Stuffy Legends Of Chivalry
|Ashe
|Tasty Baked Treat Legends of Chivalry Owl Feather
|Arithmetic Textbook Monarch Studies Book
|Sylvain
|Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather
|Floral Adornment Watering Can
|Mercedes
|Tasty Baked Treat Gemstone Beads Armored Bear Stuffy Owl Feather
|Riding Boots
|Annette
|Book Of Sheet Music Arithmetic Textbook Stylish Hair Clip Owl Feather
|Hunting Dagger
|Ingrid
|Smoked Meat Riding Boots Legends of Chivalry Owl Feather
|Gemstone Beads Stylish Hair Clip
|Rodrigue
|Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger Riding Boots Owl Feather
|Tasty Baked Treat Gemstone Beads
|Seteth
|Fishing Float History Of Fodlan Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather
|Legends of Chivalry
|Flayn
|Tasty Baked Treat Armored Bear Stuffy Stylish Hair Clip Dapper Handkerchief Owl Feather
Golden Dear Best and Worst Gifts
|Character
|Preferred Gift
|Disliked Gift
|Claude Von Riegan
|Equestrian Shoes Heraldic Illustration Owl Feathers
|Sheet Music Collection Blue Mold Cheese
|Hilda Valentine Goneril
|Gleamstone, Bear Doll Sheet Music Collection Fashionable Hair Ornaments Nice Handkerchief Owl Feathers Anemone
|Training Weights Chivalric Romance Ancient Coins
|Lorenz Hellmann Gloucester
|Beautiful Cut Flowers Sheet Music Collection Black Tea Leaves Owl Feathers Rose
|Bear Doll Hunting Dagger Watering Can
|Raphael Kirsten
|Delicious Baked Treats Smoked Meat Training Weights Owl Feathers Blue Mold Cheese
|Arithmetic Textbook Heraldic Illustration
|Lysithea Von Ordelia
|Delicious Baked Treats Bear Doll Arithmetic Textbook Heraldic Illustration Owl Feathers Lily
|Training Weights Chivalric Romance Coffee Beans
|Ignatz Victor
|Owl Feathers Beautiful Landscape Painting Wood-carved Goddess Statue Decorative Sword Ancient Coins Forget-Me-Not
|Training Weights Book of Royal Studies
|Marianne Von Edmund
|Beautiful Cut Flowers Bear Doll Nice Handkerchief Owl Feathers Lily of the Valley
|Smoked Meat Hunting Dagger
|Leonie Pinelli
|Fishing Float Training Weights Hunting Dagger Owl Feathers
|Heraldic Illustration Fashionable Hair Ornament