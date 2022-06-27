Cooking Fish is one of the easiest ways to get food in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. A large variety of recipes can be found for cooking your fish so you can have gourmet meals every time. If you are having trouble finding fish in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, this guide will help you find plenty of fish in FEW: Three Hopes.

Types of Fish in FEW: Three Hopes

As we know, fish can be cooked in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes so that you can use it to heal in between your adventures. There are different types of Fish that you can find in FEW:3H and there are different ways that you can get fish for yourself in the game.

Albiean Herring is found along the coast of Albinea. This fish is fast and requires good fishing skills to catch it.

is found along the coast of Albinea. This fish is fast and requires good fishing skills to catch it. Teutates Loach is a stately bearded fish that is found in the Lakes of Teutates.

is a stately bearded fish that is found in the Lakes of Teutates. Airmid Goby is a small fish found all around the Fodlan, but they aren’t very tasty.

is a small fish found all around the Fodlan, but they aren’t very tasty. White Trout is a white shiny fish that gleams in the sunlight. Where the fish lives is not clear.

is a white shiny fish that gleams in the sunlight. Where the fish lives is not clear. Caledonian Crayfish are found beneath the pebbles in rivers with turbulent water flow.

How to Get Fish in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Now that we know what types of fish can be found, let us see how to get them. The reason we mentioned all these fish is that you cannot get them by simply fishing and farming them in water bodies.

You have two ways of catching fish in FEW: Three Hopes. Just like Produce, you have to buy fish from the Shopkeeper or win them in battles.

Buying from shopkeepers is the easiest way to get fish in FEW: Three Hopes. You can buy fish from the shopkeeper at your Base Camp. The shopkeeper will restock items and fish at the beginning of each chapter, so make sure you don’t buy all the fish in one run.

You can only buy Albinean Herring, Airmid Goby and Caledonian Crayfish from the shopkeeper. The other two fish are not available to purchase from the shopkeeper.

The other way that you get fish is by winning battles. Successfully finishing battles have a chance of rewarding you with a number of fishes. The amount and type of fish you get depend on the rank of the mission itself, with higher ranking missions providing better rewards and low-ranking missions with less and common rewards.

You can get all the five types of fish in your battle rewards, meaning that you have a higher chance of getting better fish with variety as compared to the shopkeeper.

Teutates Loach and White Trout can only be found as a reward for battles in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. These two fishes cannot be gained through any other way in the game.