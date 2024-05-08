How To Find Lenny Pocket Watch In RDR2?

In Red Dead Redemption 2, the Van der Linde gang operates like a family, and this bond involves helping others in times of trivial requests. Though you rarely encounter any gang member, when you do, complete their request to strengthen your bonding with them. One such instance involves Lenny Summers, the youngest member of the gang. While playing through Chapters 2-4, Lenny will ask you to fetch him a specific Pocket Watch he lost while fleeing Blackwater in RDR2.

Finding this pocket watch can prove challenging, especially if you’re new to the game. This guide will pinpoint the exact location of Lenny’s Pocket Watch so you can strengthen your bond with Lenny and earn a slight honor boost—a valuable reward.

To start this endeavor, find Lenny near the campfire between 20:00 and 03:00 before the end of Chapter 4. He will tell a story about his father and the pocket watch. Listen to the story, and you will receive a request to get the watch for Lenny.

RDR2 Lenny Pocket Watch Location

The pocket watch is one of the hardest items to find in the game. To find it, you need to travel to a hut East of Pronghorn Ranch, close to Strawberry Town. Once there, head north until you reach the river, then turn west.

The hut will be on the south side of this road and will be named “Vetter’s Echo.” Before you enter, a bear is inside the hut; you can call it out by shooting in the air and taking it from a distance or use dynamite sticks to scare him out. The pocket watch will be on the table next to the typewriter.

Another way to obtain the pocket watch is from mean old lady Watson. Before coming to her hut, save your game because you will be hitting reload a couple of times. This method will give you a silver bracelet, a silver necklace, or a silver pocket watch.

Take out the lamp in front of the hut to call them out and take out each member of the Watson family. Once all the members are down, enter the hut and look at the table near the bed to get the silver pocket watch.

Reward for Finding Lenny’s Pocket Watch in RDR2

Once you find the watch, return to the campsite to give it to Lenny. This will reward you with an honor boost, and some dynamites. Returning the watch will increase Lenny’s morale and help him donate more to the camp donation box out of his pocket.