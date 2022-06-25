Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Cooking Guide

Cooking and sharing meals together in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope is one of the game’s most exciting and thoughtful mechanics. Not only does it allows you to feed yourself to gain some buffs, but it also becomes a source of bonding with other characters. And who doesn’t love trying new recipes after all? In this FEW: Three Hopes guide, we’ll be taking a look into how players can unlock the kitchen, cook meals, and explore all the available recipes. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Cook Meals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes



To cook meals in FEW: Three Hopes, players will have to make their way to the Kitchen Master NPC and interact to select a recipe. Then, players will have to look through the meals to choose and avail of the one they want.

We recommend reading the buffs of each recipe carefully. Keep in mind these buffs will help you during combats, so look for the recipe you think will perform the best for you.

In case you don’t have the ingredients required by the recipe, you can run to the Shopkeeper and get the goods.

Once you have everything, you can now choose two companions of your choice you want to share a meal with. We recommend selecting companions according to their meal preferences to have a successful meal and gain support points.

How to Unlock the Kitchen in FEW: Three Hopes



Before players can cook meals of their choice, they also need to unlock the Kitchen in FEW:3H. To be able to access this facility, you will have to complete the mini-quest in Chapter 4 that requires looking for Chore Master and helping him with a task.

Once that’s done, a daily meal needs to be cooked in Recreation Quarter for an ally. Here players will meet the Kitchen Master and unlock the kitchen to cook for themselves and their companions in FEW:3H.

FEW: Three Hopes Cooking Recipes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope has gotten creative with a list of different available recipes for players to pick and gain benefits from. Cooking meals and munching on them provides your character with buffs that will last for the entire chapter.

The increased buffs will help you with your weapon durability and boost up your Awakening and Warrior gauges. Moreover, sharing meals with other characters establishes healthy bonds and provides players with morale boost and support points.

Below is the list of all Cooking Recipes players can choose from while playing FEW: Three Hopes and the benefits each one provides.

Small Fish Skewers

Following are the ingredients for the Small Fish Skewers recipe

Airmid Goby x1

Players can unlock this recipe after completing Chapter 3. Consuming this meal will slightly increase your Awakening Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent.

Fried Crayfish

Following are the ingredients for the Fried Crayfish recipe

Caledonian Crayfish x2

Players can unlock this recipe after completing Chapter 3. Consuming this meal will slightly increase your Warrior Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent.

Grilled Herring

Following are the ingredients for the Grilled Herring recipe

Albinean Herring x1

Turnip x1

Players will be able to unlock this recipe after completing Chapter 3 as well. Consuming this meal will fill your Awakening Gauge a bit faster than before.

Saghert and Cream

Following are the ingredients for the Saghert and Cream recipe

Noa Fruit x1

Peach Currant x1

Players can unlock this recipe after completing Chapter 3. Consuming this meal will fill your Warrior Gauge a bit faster than before.

Cabbage and Herring Stew

Following are the ingredients for the Cabbage and Herring Stew recipe

Cabbage x1

Albinean Herring x1

Players can unlock this recipe after completing Chapter 3. Consuming this meal will reduce your Weapon Durability loss.

Derdriu-Style Fried Pheasant

Following are the ingredients for the Derdriu-Style Fried Pheasant recipe

Carrot x1

Poultry x1

Players can unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will slightly increase your Awakening and Warrior Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent.

Grilled Beast Meat

Following are the ingredients for the Grilled Beast Meat recipe

Wild Game x1

Icon Noa Fruit x1

Similar to Derdriu-Style Fried Pheasant, players can unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will increase your Awakening Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent and fill up your Warrior Guage a bit faster.

Sweet and Salty Whitefish Sauté

Following are the ingredients for the Sweet and Salty Whitefish Sauté recipe

Teutates Loach x1

Tomato x1

Players can also unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will also increase your Awakening Gauge as soon as you start combat and will reduce your Weapon Durability loss.

Fish and Bean Soup

Following are the ingredients for the Fish and Bean Soup recipe

Chickpeas x1

White Trout x1

Players can also unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will slightly increase your Warrior Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent and fill up your Awakening Guage a bit faster as well.

Onion Gratin Soup

Following are the ingredients for the Onion Gratin Soup recipe

Onion x1

White Trout x1

Similar to the Fish and Bean Soup recipe, players can unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will slightly increase your Warrior Gauge as soon as your battle starts with an opponent and fill it up a bit faster as well.

Super-Spicy Fish Meatballs

Following are the ingredients for the Super-Spicy Fish Meatballs recipe

White Trout x1

Tomato x1

Players can also unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will slightly fill your Warrior and Awakening Gauge faster.



Garreg Mach Meat Pie

Following are the ingredients for the Garreg Mach Meat Pie recipe

Wild Game x1

Tomato x1

Players can unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will increase your Awakening Gauge as soon as you start combat and will reduce your Weapon Durability loss.

Pickled Rabbit Skewers

Following are the ingredients for the Pickled Rabbit Skewers recipe

Wild Game x1

Carrot x1

Players can also unlock this recipe by unlocking the facility upgrades that require buying basic kitchen utensils. Consuming this meal will increase your Warrior Gauge as soon as you start combat and will reduce your Weapon Durability loss.

How to Get a Perfect Score in Cooking in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes



To receive a perfect score while cooking and trying out different recipes in FEW: Three Hopes can be something all players want; unfortunately, there’s no way it can be done. It is completely random.

However, you can try saving your game in front of the Kitchen Master before you start your cooking and check if you’ve received a perfect score or not. If not, you can reload the previously saved files and then repeat the saving process until you receive a perfect score.