In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you’ll want your units to stay in shape and for that you you’ll want to cook them meals. Cooking meals in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes necessitates the use of Produce. This guide will show you how to get your hands on some produce in FEW: Three Hopes

How to Get Produce in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In FEW: Three Hopes, Produce are items used for cooking meals. There are a total of eight different Produce available in-game. Here is how and where to find Produce in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Battles

In FEW: Three Hopes, you’ll primarily rely on battles to obtain Produce. If you successfully complete a battle, you will receive various sets of rewards, which may include Produce. Therefore, you should give it a shot.

It’s worth noting that the higher your rank in a mission, the better your rewards. All of the Produce available in FEW: Three Hopes can be found as battle rewards, obviously depending on your luck.

Here is a list of all the Produce that can be obtained as a battle reward

Chickpeas

Cabbage

Carrot

Noa Fruit

Peach Currant

Onion

Turnip

Tomato

Shopkeeper

Produce can also be purchased from the Shopkeeper available at the Base Camp in FEW: Three Hopes. The Shopkeeper has a limited supply of Produce stocks for sale. If you run out of stock, you’ll have to wait for the new chapter to begin. Produce will be restocked at the beginning of each chapter.

The Shopkeeper not only has a limited supply, but he also only has three types of Produce available. All Produce available at the Shopkeeper are listed below

Chickpeas

Peach Currant

Cabbage

How To Use Produce

As aforementioned, Produce are used to cook meals. Here’s how to cook meals in FEW: Three Hopes.

You’ll need to head to the Recreation Quarter and talk to the Kitchen Master and that’ll do the trick. There will be a variety of meals available; simply choose the one you want to prepare.