Fire Emblem Engage Paralogues Guide

In Fire Emblem Engage, players can participate in different Paralogues, which work as side missions in the game. These Paralogues can help players get different items and allow them to increase their bond with Emblems. In Fire Emblem Engage, there are 15 different Paralogues with an additional Divine Paralogue. Here in this guide, we will discuss all these Paralogues briefly.

Fire Emblem Engage Paralogues

As mentioned before, Paralogues are basically side missions but with one slight twist. Each Paralogue in FE Engage is tied to a specific Emblem character. While there are 12 Emblems in the main game, players have 15 paralogue missions to complete. Players who have the DLC get access to one additional paralogue which lets them unlock the Starsphere skill.

Completing a paralogue that is related to an Emblem will also allow players to reach max bond level with that particular emblem and unlock bonuses.

Below we have given the details of each Paralogue mission in FE Engage, which Emblem they belong to and what rewards you can expect.

Budding Talent – Jean

This paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 6 and is the only way to recruit Jean to your party. In this, you will visit the Tea-Field Village to complete the paralogue.

The rewards for this paralogue include:

Poleaxe

Defense Tonic

Energy Drop

Surge

Pure Water

1000 G

Another great perk of this paralogue is that players can recruit Jean by speaking with him during this. He is a great healer and has a healing staff that will benefit the team later.

Mysterious Merchant – Anna

Players can unlock this paralogue after reaching Chapter 7: The Dark Emblem. Bandit Hideout will appear on the world map once you reach there.

Also, players can recruit Anna during this paralogue. At the start of the chapter, Anna hides in the chest; make Alear open the chest, and Anna will permanently join the team.

You will get the following rewards in this paralogue.

Master Seal

Strength Tonic

Talisman

1000 G

The Exalt – Lucina

The Exalt will unlock as players reach Chapter 12: The Sentinels. The arena of Gods will appear on the map once you get there.

Players should take this paralogue once they are at Class level 19. This paralogue gives players 1000 G, which was dropped by 2 Berserkers, Axe Fighter, and Sage. Also, players can obtain Iron and Steel Ignots during the exploration phase.

The Lady of the Plains – Lyn

Once players reach Chapter 13: Hero of Oasis, this paralogue will unlock. Plains of Swift Winds will appear on the map as you reach this chapter. Players should take this once they reach Base Class Lvl 19. Following are the rewards that can be obtained during this Paralogue:

2500 G

Iron Ingot

Steel Ingot

Increase Lyn’s Bond cap from 10 to 20.

The Radiant Hero – Ike

This paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 14. Reaching there will make the Fort of Hope appear on the world map; thus, this paralogue will be unlocked.

Players should only take this once they are at Advanced Class Level 3. Here are all the rewards for this paralogue:

1000 G

Ethlunder

Iron Ingot

Steel Ingot

The bond level increases from 10 to 20.

The Instructor – Byleth

The Instructor paralogue will unlock after reaching 15: Dancer in the Ruins in FE Engage. Reaching there will make Sacred Tomb appear on the world map; thus, this paralogue will be unlocked.

The paralogue offers 1000 G as a reward dropped by General, Wyvern Knight, Halberdier, and Sage.

The Crux of Fate – Corrin

To unlock this paralogue, you must first reach Chapter 16: Seashore Travels. Once you reach that, Crossroads of Fate will appear on the map.

The recommended class for this one is Advanced Class Level 7. Here are all the rewards you can get for this paralogue:

Iron Ingot

Steel Ingot

500 G

The Azure Twin – Eirika

To unlock this paralogue start chapter 17 in FE Engage. During this paralogue, Dark Ruins will appear on the map. The class we recommend for this one is Advanced Class Level 8. You will get the following rewards in this paralogue.

1000 G

Second Seal

Seraph Robe

Iron Ingot

Steel Ingot

The Holy Knight – Sigurd

This paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage. Reaching there will make the River of Light and Dark appear on the world map; thus, this paralogue will be unlocked.

Advanced Class level 5 is recommended class for this paralogue. Here are all the rewards you can get for this paralogue:

3000 G

Goddess Icon

Iron and Steel Ingots

The Sage Lord – Leif

The Sage Lord paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage. Bridge in Row will appear on the map once you start this paralogue. The following are rewards you will get for completing this paralogue:

1000 G

Pure Water

Magic Tonic

Speed Wing

Silence

Iron and Steel Ingots

The Dawn Maiden – Micaiah

This paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle. Reaching there will make the Frozen Fortress appear on the world map; thus, this paralogue will be unlocked. You should have an Advanced Class level 8 to complete this paralogue. The rewards for completing this paralogue are:

1000 G

Steel and Iron Ingots

The bond level was raised with Maiden from 10 to 20.

The Young Lion – Roy

This paralogue can be unlocked as players reach Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle. Reaching there will make the Binding Grounds appear on the world map; thus, this paralogue will be unlocked.

The recommended class for this one is Advanced Class Level 8. You will get the following rewards for completing this paralogue.

1000 G

Iron and Steel Ingots

The Hero King – Marth

You can unlock this paralogue after completing chapter 22 and reaching chapter 23. The Broken Castle will appear on the map where you have to go and complete the paralogue.

The recommended class for this one is Advanced Class Level 14. The following are the rewards you will get for completing this paralogue in FE Engage.

1000 G

Secret Book

Elixir

Speed Tonic

Silver Greataxe

Antitoxi

The Connector – The Pact

Right after reaching Chapter 23, this paralogue will unlock in FE Engage. Brown Castle will appear on the map as soon as you start this chapter.

This paralogue is basically the culmination of your romance with a character in FE Engage and the only way to gain S-support rank. The following are the rewards for completing the paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage.

1000 G

Pact Ring

Iron and Steel Ingots

However, you can only give the Pact Ring to one member of your team.

Divine Paralogue: The Ancestor (Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude)

This can’t be unlocked simply by reaching some chapter as you progress through the game. To unlock this, players first need to complete the Lookout Ridge event. This event takes place at Somniel completing, which will unlock Emblem Edelgard. Thus this divine paralogue will become available.

The Ancestor paralogue also unlocks Tiki as a playable companion and Edelgard as an Emblem. Here is the list of rewards in FE Engage: