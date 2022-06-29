The Fire Emblem series is famous for its story and romance features, making this game stand out. The romance feature works slightly differently in Fire Emblem: Three Houses but mostly keeps showing that its core is in the connections you build.

Per session, users are only allowed to wed and seek romance with just one character. Players have a certain quantity of resources at their disposal to invest the time and work necessary to pursue their romance.

This guide will discuss everything related to romance, how it works, and the options you have in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

How Romance Works in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

You may create a romantic connection between your lead protagonist and another character through FE: Three Houses’ romance feature. During your extensive play sessions of FE: 3H, you will form strong ties with the people you travel with.

Marriage may happen as these ties between the characters deepen. You won’t be allowed to teach your children to use a lance in Three Houses since there isn’t a kid mechanic. However, a strong connection would let mates battle ferociously on the battleground.

You should devote some time to seeking romance while touring Gregg Mach Monastery because they’ll additionally unlock spectacular artwork and character interaction.

The romantic element in FE: 3H is not readily apparent when you first begin playing. That is because you are a tutor to every one of your pupils, and it would not be proper for you to love any of them.

The romance element won’t start until the second part of FE: Three Houses, when the temporal jump occurs until 5 years later.

Some assistance could stop being accessible based on your actions, the sex of Byleth, and the House you decide to join. You must be a part of one of the 3 Houses to support any of the Three Houses’ figureheads.

Some characters, such as Hubert, Dedue, and Hilda, are ineligible for recruitment or other forms of assistance. However, most other pupils can still increase their degrees of support outside of your home.

For their chosen character and the lead protagonist Byleth, users must get S-Support. Although it takes time, raising character levels isn’t particularly challenging. Therefore, Byleth cannot pick all the people they are keen on after the first playtime to reach S-Support.

It’s not like all characters have S-Support. Several of them seem to be only accessible to specific Byleth genders. The best method to invest your time in FE: TH’s dramatic and terrifying tea party mechanics would be to determine which character to pursue.

After users have decided on the FE: Three Houses relationships they desire, It’s just a matter of devoting to growing them through tea time, lost items, private teaching, and any other resources available throughout the exploring stage of the game.

It’s better to start by seeing who is eligible for each Byleth and then go on.

On the battlefield, gamers can raise relation levels as well. Byleth has to be beside the troop whenever one of them does something such as curing one another, engaging in combat, or utilizing different skills.

‘Considering that Byleth is the main focus of most fights, all gamers have to do is select a class for their prospective partner that enables them to stay close to them during combat. And with no effort, this will subtly improve their relationship points with those characters.

Romance Options For Male Byleth

The Romance Options for Male Protagonist, Byleth in FE: 3H are mentioned below:

Sothis

Edelgard

Rhea

Jeritza

Alois

Linhardt

Gilbert

Manuela

Bernadetta

Flayn

Dorothea

Hapi

Petra

Constance

Mercedes

Yuri

Annette

Hilda

Ingrid

Leonie

Lysithea

Marianne

Romance Options For Female Byleth

The Romance Options for Female Protagonist, Byleth in FE: 3H are mentioned below:

Rhea

Edelgard

Cyril

Jeritza

Alois

Hubert

Hanneman

Ferdinand

Seteth

Linhardt

Balthus

Caspar

Yuri

Dorothea

Ignatz

Dimitri

Raphael

Dedue

Lorenz

Felix

Claude

Ashe

Mercedes

Sylvain

Romance Options Ranked

Now that you know how romance works in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, we have compiled a ranked list of characters that are best for romance in the game, with 35 being the worst and 1 being the best for romance. We have considered a lot of factors while compiling this list for you

Bernadetta Raphael Dorothea Marianne Lorenz Sylvain Edelgard Dimitri Claude Hubert Hanneman Linhardt Petra Mercedes Annette Shamir Ashe Manuela Ferdinand Lysithea Alois Dedue Felix Caspar Ignatz Hilda Gilbert Ingrid Seteth Catherine Leonie Sothis Rhea Flayn Cyril

