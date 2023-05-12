Final Fantasy XV Side Quests ‘Rescues, Broken Cars, Photo Ops Locations Guide

Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Locations Guide to help you trigger all Rescues, Broken Cars, and Photo Ops quests.

Side Quests in Final Fantasy can be found in different towns, outposts, and random locations across the land of Eos and beyond. These side quests basically require you to deliver items, helping NPCs in distress, exploring an area, and more.

For more help on Final Fantasy XV, read out our AP Farming Guide, Character Builds Guide, and Open Locked Dungeon Doors Guide.

Final Fantasy XV Side Quests

Moreover, there are some side quests which only appear during certain chapters and points in the game. You should try and complete these side quests before completing the chapter to avoid missing them.

In our Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Guide, we have detailed the locations of all Rescues, Broken Cars, and Photo Ops.

Final Fantasy XV Rescues

For these side quests, you basically need to find an individual in despair and provide them with a healing item i.e. a potion or an antidote. Completing these simple side quests provide you with decent amount of EEXP, especially in the early game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Before tackling these side quests, you should consider stocking up on healing items. Another thing to note here is that these side quests do not appear on the world-map unless you get within the boundaries of a small invisible perimeter surrounding an NPC in despair.

Final Fantasy XV Search and Rescue

To start Search and Rescue, you need to drive to Hammerhead; near the area where Cindy and Cid have shops. The side quest basically starts when you hear someone call for help.

At this point, you basically need to open your Quest Log, get out of your vehicle, and search the designated area. As a general rule of thumb, you need to follow the voice of NPC in need of your help.

For your convenience, the NPC that you need to look for is right next to a rock deposition. Therefore, there is no need to look into areas without any rocks.

Photo Ops

This side quests basically invite you to a specific location where Prompto can take a picture to complete the quest for EXP and Gil.

Final Fantasy XV Broken Cars

In these side quests, you need to assist stranded drivers using Repair Kits. Repair Kits, in Final Fantasy XV, can be purchased from Hammerhead’s Minimart and a few other places.

I highly recommend stocking up on these Repair Kits if you wish to pursue these side quests.

Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Locations

Leide

Cid Sophiar, Master Mechanic

Recommended Level: 0

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP and Drain Lance II.

A Better Engine Blade

Recommended Level: 0

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 500 EXP, Engine Blade II.

A Better Engine Blade II

Recommended Level: 0

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 800 EXP, Engine Blade III.

A Better Drain Lance II

Recommended Level: 0

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 800 EXP, Drain Lance III.

A Better Auto Crossbow

Recommended Level: 0

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 2,000 EXP, Auto Crossbow Plus.

Scenic Delivery

Recommended Level: 1

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 300 EXP, 2 Gighee Ham, 2 Leiden Potato, 2 Sheep Milk, and 2 Funguar.

Kitty Catering

Recommended Level: 1

This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay and rewards players with 600 EXP and Dragon Scales.

Broken-Down

Recommended Level: 2

This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area, near the south on the road and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.

Highway Helper

Recommended Level: 2

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead, near the northwest edge on the road and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.

Gone Hunting

Recommended Level: 5

This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area and rewards players with 500 EXP and 10 Hi-Potion.

Scraps of Mystery

Recommended Level: 5

This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area and rewards players with Sylvester’s Map Piece A.

Hunters and Gatherers

Recommended Level: 6

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP, 2 Cleigne Wheat, 5 Dualhorn Steak, and 5 Leiden Pepper.

The Aspiring Artisan

Recommended Level: 6

This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP and Amethyst Bracelet.

Palpable Pain

Recommended Level: 4

This side quest can be found in The Three Valleys and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.

Tired of Running

Recommended Level: 5

This side quest can be found in The Three Valleys and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.

The Ever Regal Regalia

Recommended Level: 7

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 150 EXP and Aero Wax.

Dust to Dust

Recommended Level: 8

This side quest can be found in Prairie Outpost and rewards players with 600 EXP and 5 Mega-Potion.

The Ever Elegant Regalia

Recommended Level: 8

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP, Hammerhead Decal, Racing Stripes I, and Basic Color Samples.

Scraps of Mystery II

Recommended Level: 9

This side quest can be found in Prairie Outpost.

The Ever Gleaming Regalia

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 600 EXP and Fiberglass Coating.

Emergency Delivery

Recommended Level: 11

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 1,000 EXP, 5 Cleigne Wheat, 5 Killer Tomato, and 5 Saxham Rice.

A Stone Studded Stunner

Recommended Level: 15

This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and Heliodor Bracelet.

Reliable Royalty

Recommended Level: 20

This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Sapphire Bracelet.

Everyone Loves Beans

Recommended Level: 22

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 1,500 EXP, 5 Leiden Pepper, 5 Hulldagh Nutmeg, and 5 Killer Tomator.

The Ever Valorous Regalia

Recommended Level: 26

This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 1,000 EXP.

Duscae

Wild Beasts on the Open Road

Recommended Level: 5

This side quest can be found in South of Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 500 EXP and 1,500 Gil.

All by Myself

Recommended Level: 8

This side quest can be found in South of Lingagh Haven Campground and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.

Where the Wild Chocobos Are

Recommended Level: 8

This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 500 EXP, Xelphatol Apple Seeds, Doman Plum Pits, and Mamook Pear Seeds.

Bird on the Brink

Recommended Level: 9

This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and Curiel Greens.

Final Resting Plains

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 800 EXP and 10 Elixir.

New to the Road

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in South of Coernix Station – Cauthess and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.

A Feathery Feast

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and New Food Sold.

Fishing Buddies

Recommended Level: 11

This side quest can be found in Alstor Slough and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Knife T. Tonberry.

Chase That Chocobo

Recommended Level: 12

This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 2,000 EXP, Valfruit Seeds, O’Ghomoro Berry Seeds, Cieldalaes Pineapple Seeds, and Han Lemon Seeds.

A Rocky End

Recommended Level: 12

This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and 10 Hi-Elixir.

The Professor’s Protégé

Recommended Level: 14

This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 3,000 EXP and Star Pendant.

Friends of a Feather

Recommended Level: 15

This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Chocobo Whistle.

The Professor’s Protégé – Yellow Frogs

Recommended Level: 15

This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area and rewards players with 4,000 EXP and Rainbow Pendant.

Pilgrimage

Recommended Level: 16

This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 500 EXP.

Scraps of Mystery VIII

Recommended Level: 22

This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area.

Cleigne

The Perfect Landscape

Recommended Level: 8

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and 5,000 Gil.

Mind the Trap

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP.

Van, Interrupted

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.

An Eye for Islands

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and 7,500 Gil.

On the Hunt for a Harvest

Recommended Level: 10

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.

Wild About Onions

Recommended Level: 12

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,500 EXP.

Aftermath of the Astral War

Recommended Level: 12

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP and 10,000 Gil.

Ace of Carapace

Recommended Level: 15

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP.

Van, Interrupted Again

Recommended Level: 15

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,500 EXP.

Tails Spin

Recommended Level: 20

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.

Vegging Out

Recommended Level: 20

This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 3,000 EXP.

Fishing, Naturally

Recommended Level: 23

This side quest can be found in River Wennath Fishing Spot, near the northeast of Burbost Souvenir Emporium and rewards players with 2,000 EXP and Butterfly Edge.

Scraps of Mystery XI

Recommended Level: 27

This side quest can be found in Meldacio Hunter HQ.

The Professor’s Protégé – Gigantoad

Recommended Level: 28

This side quest can be found in Old Lestallum and rewards players with 5,000 EXP and Moon Pendant.

My Beloved Chariot

Recommended Level: 30

This side quest can be found in Ravatoghan Trail, near the north side on the road and rewards players with 400 EXP and1,500 Gil.

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!