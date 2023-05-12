Final Fantasy XV Side Quests ‘Rescues, Broken Cars, Photo Ops Locations Guide

Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Locations Guide to help you trigger all Rescues, Broken Cars, and Photo Ops quests.
Side Quests in Final Fantasy can be found in different towns, outposts, and random locations across the land of Eos and beyond. These side quests basically require you to deliver items, helping NPCs in distress, exploring an area, and more.
Final Fantasy XV Side Quests
Moreover, there are some side quests which only appear during certain chapters and points in the game. You should try and complete these side quests before completing the chapter to avoid missing them.
In our Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Guide, we have detailed the locations of all Rescues, Broken Cars, and Photo Ops.
Final Fantasy XV Rescues
For these side quests, you basically need to find an individual in despair and provide them with a healing item i.e. a potion or an antidote. Completing these simple side quests provide you with decent amount of EEXP, especially in the early game.
Before tackling these side quests, you should consider stocking up on healing items. Another thing to note here is that these side quests do not appear on the world-map unless you get within the boundaries of a small invisible perimeter surrounding an NPC in despair.
Final Fantasy XV Search and Rescue
To start Search and Rescue, you need to drive to Hammerhead; near the area where Cindy and Cid have shops. The side quest basically starts when you hear someone call for help.
At this point, you basically need to open your Quest Log, get out of your vehicle, and search the designated area. As a general rule of thumb, you need to follow the voice of NPC in need of your help.
For your convenience, the NPC that you need to look for is right next to a rock deposition. Therefore, there is no need to look into areas without any rocks.
Photo Ops
This side quests basically invite you to a specific location where Prompto can take a picture to complete the quest for EXP and Gil.
Final Fantasy XV Broken Cars
In these side quests, you need to assist stranded drivers using Repair Kits. Repair Kits, in Final Fantasy XV, can be purchased from Hammerhead’s Minimart and a few other places.
I highly recommend stocking up on these Repair Kits if you wish to pursue these side quests.
Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Locations
Leide
Cid Sophiar, Master Mechanic
Recommended Level: 0
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP and Drain Lance II.
A Better Engine Blade
Recommended Level: 0
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 500 EXP, Engine Blade II.
A Better Engine Blade II
Recommended Level: 0
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 800 EXP, Engine Blade III.
A Better Drain Lance II
Recommended Level: 0
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 800 EXP, Drain Lance III.
A Better Auto Crossbow
Recommended Level: 0
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 2,000 EXP, Auto Crossbow Plus.
Scenic Delivery
Recommended Level: 1
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 300 EXP, 2 Gighee Ham, 2 Leiden Potato, 2 Sheep Milk, and 2 Funguar.
Kitty Catering
Recommended Level: 1
This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay and rewards players with 600 EXP and Dragon Scales.
Broken-Down
Recommended Level: 2
This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area, near the south on the road and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.
Highway Helper
Recommended Level: 2
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead, near the northwest edge on the road and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.
Gone Hunting
Recommended Level: 5
This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area and rewards players with 500 EXP and 10 Hi-Potion.
Scraps of Mystery
Recommended Level: 5
This side quest can be found in Longwythe Rest Area and rewards players with Sylvester’s Map Piece A.
Hunters and Gatherers
Recommended Level: 6
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP, 2 Cleigne Wheat, 5 Dualhorn Steak, and 5 Leiden Pepper.
The Aspiring Artisan
Recommended Level: 6
This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP and Amethyst Bracelet.
Palpable Pain
Recommended Level: 4
This side quest can be found in The Three Valleys and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.
Tired of Running
Recommended Level: 5
This side quest can be found in The Three Valleys and rewards players with 300 EXP and 500 Gil.
The Ever Regal Regalia
Recommended Level: 7
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 150 EXP and Aero Wax.
Dust to Dust
Recommended Level: 8
This side quest can be found in Prairie Outpost and rewards players with 600 EXP and 5 Mega-Potion.
The Ever Elegant Regalia
Recommended Level: 8
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 2 and rewards players with 500 EXP, Hammerhead Decal, Racing Stripes I, and Basic Color Samples.
Scraps of Mystery II
Recommended Level: 9
This side quest can be found in Prairie Outpost.
The Ever Gleaming Regalia
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 600 EXP and Fiberglass Coating.
Emergency Delivery
Recommended Level: 11
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 1,000 EXP, 5 Cleigne Wheat, 5 Killer Tomato, and 5 Saxham Rice.
A Stone Studded Stunner
Recommended Level: 15
This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay during Chapter 3 and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and Heliodor Bracelet.
Reliable Royalty
Recommended Level: 20
This side quest can be found in Galdin Quay and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Sapphire Bracelet.
Everyone Loves Beans
Recommended Level: 22
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 1,500 EXP, 5 Leiden Pepper, 5 Hulldagh Nutmeg, and 5 Killer Tomator.
The Ever Valorous Regalia
Recommended Level: 26
This side quest can be found in Hammerhead and rewards players with 1,000 EXP.
Duscae
Wild Beasts on the Open Road
Recommended Level: 5
This side quest can be found in South of Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 500 EXP and 1,500 Gil.
All by Myself
Recommended Level: 8
This side quest can be found in South of Lingagh Haven Campground and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.
Where the Wild Chocobos Are
Recommended Level: 8
This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 500 EXP, Xelphatol Apple Seeds, Doman Plum Pits, and Mamook Pear Seeds.
Bird on the Brink
Recommended Level: 9
This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and Curiel Greens.
Final Resting Plains
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 800 EXP and 10 Elixir.
New to the Road
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in South of Coernix Station – Cauthess and rewards players with 350 EXP and 900 Gil.
A Feathery Feast
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and New Food Sold.
Fishing Buddies
Recommended Level: 11
This side quest can be found in Alstor Slough and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Knife T. Tonberry.
Chase That Chocobo
Recommended Level: 12
This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 2,000 EXP, Valfruit Seeds, O’Ghomoro Berry Seeds, Cieldalaes Pineapple Seeds, and Han Lemon Seeds.
A Rocky End
Recommended Level: 12
This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and 10 Hi-Elixir.
The Professor’s Protégé
Recommended Level: 14
This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 3,000 EXP and Star Pendant.
Friends of a Feather
Recommended Level: 15
This side quest can be found in Coernix Station – Alstor and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and Chocobo Whistle.
The Professor’s Protégé – Yellow Frogs
Recommended Level: 15
This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area and rewards players with 4,000 EXP and Rainbow Pendant.
Pilgrimage
Recommended Level: 16
This side quest can be found in Wiz Chocobo Post and rewards players with 500 EXP.
Scraps of Mystery VIII
Recommended Level: 22
This side quest can be found in Cauthess Rest Area.
Cleigne
The Perfect Landscape
Recommended Level: 8
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,000 EXP and 5,000 Gil.
Mind the Trap
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP.
Van, Interrupted
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.
An Eye for Islands
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP and 7,500 Gil.
On the Hunt for a Harvest
Recommended Level: 10
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.
Wild About Onions
Recommended Level: 12
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,500 EXP.
Aftermath of the Astral War
Recommended Level: 12
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP and 10,000 Gil.
Ace of Carapace
Recommended Level: 15
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 1,500 EXP.
Van, Interrupted Again
Recommended Level: 15
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,500 EXP.
Tails Spin
Recommended Level: 20
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 2,000 EXP.
Vegging Out
Recommended Level: 20
This side quest can be found in Lestallum and rewards players with 3,000 EXP.
Fishing, Naturally
Recommended Level: 23
This side quest can be found in River Wennath Fishing Spot, near the northeast of Burbost Souvenir Emporium and rewards players with 2,000 EXP and Butterfly Edge.
Scraps of Mystery XI
Recommended Level: 27
This side quest can be found in Meldacio Hunter HQ.
The Professor’s Protégé – Gigantoad
Recommended Level: 28
This side quest can be found in Old Lestallum and rewards players with 5,000 EXP and Moon Pendant.
My Beloved Chariot
Recommended Level: 30
This side quest can be found in Ravatoghan Trail, near the north side on the road and rewards players with 400 EXP and1,500 Gil.
This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Side Quests Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!