Final Fantasy 16 The Mageth Brothers Hunt Location, Tips and Rewards

The Mageth Brothers in Final Fantasy 16 is a trio of 3 massive gladiator knights equipped with giant axes. These warriors are on Rank A, and all are level 38. You get this hunt after completing the Fire in the Sky main quest.

This trio is not easy to tackle, and you may feel that you are facing The Ten of Clubs. The good thing is that they don’t attack you together; you can take them out individually. This guide will help you find the location of The Mageth Brother in FF16 and detail about defeating them.

The Mageth Brothers’ Location in Final Fantasy 16

You can find the Mageth Brothers in the west of Quietsands region of the Imperial Province of Rosaria. Just follow south from the Bewit Bridge and turn right across the lake. You will find them on a field. Before you get here, you should complete the “Things Fall Apart” main quest.

How to defeat the Mageth Brothers

The Megeth Brothers are a trio, but fortunately, they will attack you one at a time. They will mostly swing their axes at you, which you can avoid. But don’t get too sloppy as one time; they will all charge at you together and strike you with their one powerful blow that might kill you if you get caught in it.

So maintain some distance while fighting the Mageth Brother in Final Fantasy 16. You can easily dodge the combo attacks by simply moving away, but we recommend you use some ability to stagger them all.

Also, remember that killing one of them makes the remaining powerful and more aggressive. The best way is to use attacks that will damage all of them instead of going after one at a time.

Rewards for the Mark Hunt

You will get the following rewards for taking out the Mageth Brothers in FFXVI.