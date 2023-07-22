How To Find and Defeat The Blood Moon, Terminus in Final Fantasy 16

The hunt message for Terminus in Final Fantasy 16 will appear on your Hunt Board after you have completed the “Weird Science” side quest. This Rank A, level 40 ball-like creature is similar to one of the late-game enemies.

Finding the location of Terminus in The Blood Moon Bounty is not that difficult. But still, we will help you reach its exact location and defeat Terminus in FF16.

Terminus location in Final Fantasy 16

The Terminus is in Sanbreque region in FF16. The closest obelisk you can start from is The Dragon’s Aery obelisk. You must head south through The Dragon’s Aery obelisk until you reach the east path towards The Imperial Chase. From here, you need to head towards The Crock, where you found Bomb King.

How to defeat Terminus in FF16

Terminus is a large globe and utilizes its own body to attack you. You need to stay on your feet and keep moving if you don’t want The Blood Moon Terminus to slam into you. Terminus will shoot laser beams at you at a distance, all with their own AoE effects.

Each laser attack from Terminus in Final Fantasy 16 offers you a small window to do a counterattack. The Terminus can also break its body into two parts; each part will individually attack you, trying to pin you in between themselves.

After three attempts to pin you, the fourth pin attempt comes with a massive explosion, so you have to be prepared for that.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rewards

Defeating the Terminus in FF16 gets you 3200 XP, 9,800 Gil, 85 Ability Points, and 35 Renown.