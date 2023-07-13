Final Fantasy 16 Weird Science Walkthrough

While advancing Out of the Shadow, one of the main story quests of Final Fantasy 16, you are going to have the opportunity to start “Weird Science” as one of several side quests along the way.

In this quest, you need to help Engineer Owain complete a new invention by bringing him bomb ash samples that require the slaying of a bomb king beast.

For what it is worth, let’s keep our fingers crossed that Owain’s new invention works this time around at the end of Weird Science in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Weird Science in FF16

Head back to the Hideaway and speak with Owain to start the side quest. He will admit that he is not capable enough of defeating the bomb king, so he needs your help to do the slaying for him.

The first thing you need to do is get more information about where you can find the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16. Make your way to the hunt board for this purpose. You will get to know that the Bomb King is located in the Crock, Sandbreque.

To get to its location, you can start by fast-traveling to the Dragon’s Aery. From there, mount up and head to the Imperial Chase building in the south. Head inside the gate and move left to reach the Crock.

Kill the Bomb King

Here comes your main objective of the Weird Science quest in FF16. You should find the Bomb King relatively easy during the first phase of the fight. However, when his health starts dropping, his damage starts increasing.

The basic two attacks are his projectiles and lunge attacks but there are two other additional dangerous attacks that you need to keep in mind in order to dodge.

One of his attacks is Coronation in which he throws a fireball towards you which you need to dodge by making your way out of it as this attack is quite slow to easily avoid. In total, he will throw five fireballs at you meanwhile the fight.

Another of his attacks is Witan which does intense damage. When he lunges, a shockwave can be observed on the surface, bringing four bombs to the battlefield. You need to maintain the distance to avoid exploded damage.

After successfully defeating The Bomb King, you will get the following rewards:

1x Bomb Ember

65 Ability Points

1,000 EXP

20 Renown

9,000 Gil

Take the bomb ash back to Owain

Owain asked you to bring him three samples of bomb ash, which you are going to find in the area after slaying the bomb king.

Collect all of the samples before returning to the Hideaway and handing them over to Owain.

Weird Science rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon the successful completion of the quest of Weird Science, you will be given the following of the rewards mentioned below in pointers.