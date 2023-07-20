How To Get Stormcry In Final Fantasy 16

The Stormcry is one of the earliest Ekionic weapons you can craft while going through the story of Final Fantasy 16. The weapons come with a strength and stagger damage of 135, allowing you to deal some good damage even in the earlier phases of the game.

This weapon can only be crafted once and requires you to defeat a boss while attempting a quest to get the required material. So getting the information essential to obtain the Stormcry in FF16 becomes crucial.

How to get the Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16

You can neither loot nor find the Stormcry weapon in Final Fantasy 16. You can only craft it using an extremely rare crafting material called Wind Shard.

Thankfully, there is an easy way to get the Wind Shard by simply defeating Garuda. You will get to do this boss encounter during the Awakening questline which takes place in Chapter 16.

You are going to have to be patient to go through most of the game before being able to wield Stormcry. Do note that if Garuda is a bit difficult, you can always reduce the difficulty settings.

When you have the Wind Shard in your inventory, it is time to visit the Blacksmith to start crafting the Stormcry in FF16. Make your way back to the Hideaway and interact with the Blacksmith NPC.

That is it. The only big challenge here is to defeat Geruda for the shard. You will not need to spend any other materials on crafting the weapon, not even Gil.

Something important to note here is that Stormcry will help you breeze through enemies from Chapter 14 onwards. However, you will have to let it go in favor of other more powerful weapons later on.

While Stormcry may not last you until the end, it is going to let you upgrade the weapon to something even more powerful. That is how the weapon progression works in Final Fantasy 16.

Stormcry, for example, is going to be used to craft Flametongue which is a tier higher in terms of power. Flametongue can then be converted to craft Levinbolt. From there, you are going to switch to Grindstone to Brightburn to finally, Icebrand.

In other words, do not sell Stormcry!