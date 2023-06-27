Final Fantasy 16 Awakening Walkthrough

The Awakening quest in Final Fantasy 16 has Clive attempt to quell the anguish that has plagued him for a long time. He follows a voice that he recognizes and delves into a raging storm hoping to find some answers.

You need to be at least level 16 to take on this quest. You also need to have completed the Wings Of Change quest in FF16 before taking this one on.

Here is you can complete the Awakening quest in the game.

How to complete Awakening In FF16

There isn’t much to do in this quest in terms of objectives, since there are only two. However, there is a challenging boss fight that takes up the bulk of the Awakening quest in Final Fantasy 16. Here is what you need to do.

Follow the Hooded Man

As the quest begins, you will need to follow a hooded man. Chase him around the area and be sure to avoid getting hit by the debris that would be falling on you.

The hooded man will keep disappearing in the wind. Eventually, he will disappear and the Garuda boss will show up.

Your next objective will be to fight Garuda.

Garuda

Right when Garuda appears, a cut scene will start in which it will hoist you up in the air and then drop you. You will fall on a rock and then the fight against this boss will begin.

There are 2 phases to this fight. In Phase 1, Garuda will slash and kick at you a lot. These have a wind-up animation so you will have an indicator of when to dodge.

Garuda also slams down on the ground and does AOE damage. You need to dodge and get away from its AOE to stay safe.

For most of Phase 1, you just need to keep dodging her attacks and target her legs. You will get a prompt to perform the Takedown Move when you have reached the mid-stagger.

After that, she will begin using her magic traits. She will launch the Aerial Blast in which tornadoes will move around the battlefield.

Moreover, Garuda will have a damaging aura around her. When the damaging aura disappears, start attacking her on the legs.

When the second Stagger comes, you will be at the end of the fight. A set of Cinematic Strikes will take place and this will conclude the first stage of the fight.

Numerous scenes will then show up. and you will be playing as Ifrit in the second stage of the fight. This is pretty straightforward since Garuda won’t have much of variety in its attacks. You just need to dodge whatever she does and then lunge forward and attack her when possible.

Eventually, you will take her down. The biggest tip here is to watch for tornados and stay aside when she goes up in the air.

Once you have beaten her, you will conclude the Awakening main quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Awakening rewards in Final Fantasy 16

There are no rewards obtained from this quest.