Final Fantasy 16 Sekhret Notorious Mark Hunt

Sekhret is one of the many Notorious Mark hunts in Final Fantasy 16 that you get after completing the Fire and Ice main quest. This B Rank level 31 enemy is not that difficult to beat. But it has some powerful attacks that you need to dodge.

Taking out Sekhret in FF16 will get you some good rewards. This guide will help you learn where to find Sekhret and how to defeat it in FFXVI.

Sekhret location in Final Fantasy 16

You will find Sekhret in Rosaria. Start from Martha’s Rest, and then head north. You need to go to Rhiannon’s Ridge and then head west. Sekhret is on one of the dead-end paths here. Just stick to the boundaries to find your mark.

How to defeat Sekhret in FF16

Sekhret has powerful attacks, and his club will ruin your day. As such, you must keep your distance and time your attacks perfectly to stay safe.

Sekhret uses powerful attacks, so it needs time to recover. You can freely abuse these openings and use the most potent attacks to hit Sekhret when its guard is down. Garuda’s abilities are perfect, allowing you to deal staggered damage to Sekhret from afar in Final Fantasy 16.

Lastly, it would be best if you gave everything you have. Use your Limit Break and all abilities you have to hit Sekhret. It is relatively easy to stagger, so you need to make the best use of it. Equip the Berserker Ring to deal extra damage for every hit you land.

If you are still struggling, your best option at the end is to respec and switch up your fighting style for Sekhret.

Rewards

The following are some rewards that you can get for slaying Sekhret in FF16: