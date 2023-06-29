Final Fantasy 16 Fire And Ice Walkthrough 

Fire and Ice is a quest in Final Fantasy 16 in which you will find yourself overwhelmed by a lot of enemies and monsters. It takes place in the region of the Iron Kingdom at Drake’s Breath.

Clive and Jill will be on the old trail to find the sanctuary located inside the mountain. You will have three boss fights during this quest. So be prepared for a huge fight.

Here is how you can complete Fire and Ice in FF16.

How to complete Fire and Ice in FF16

To start the quest of Fire and Ice in final fantasy 16, you need to reach Drake’s Breath in the Iron Kingdom. You can reach there by fast traveling to Drustanus. Here are the objectives for this quest.

Slay Akashic monsters

Once you reach Drustanus, you will see a path that you can follow to reach the gate. As you open the gate, you will fight some Akashic monsters.

Keep following the path once you clear the monster’s area. Now you will find another gate on your way which you need to open and then enter.

Slay Akashic Minotaur

Once you open the next door, you will confront the Akashic Minotaur. It is the upgraded version of the Minotaur.

He has the same attack pattern as Minotaur but this time it hits harder and faster. Use the same strategy as the basic Minotaur but be quicker on your feet.

There will be a chest located nearby which you can loot in Fire and Ice in Final Fantasy 16.

Slay Akashic Morbol

As you move further, you will see another gate. You will encounter Akashic Morbol behind this gate and you need to slay him to progress. He has also a similar attack pattern to Morbol, but has better speed and greater damage.

Once you are successful in defeating the Akashic Morbol, make your way inside Mt. Drustanus where a cut scene will play.

Slay Salamander

Once you are inside Mt. Drustanus, you have to continue the path in a straight direction. You can fight the enemies along the way, but it’ll be better if you just ignore them.

As you move forward to the next area, you will find Salamander there. His attack pattern consists of shooting fireballs and breathing fire which you can easily avoid.

Upon defeating him, you can get some rare materials. Additionally, you can get more items by opening the chest at this location.

Slay Red Mousse

Once you killed the Salamander, you will see a bridge that is blocked by the lava. A cutscene will be played, and you will go across the bridge with Jill’s help.

Keep going on the path and eventually, you will see Red Mousse in this area. He has the ability to hasten his attacks by using tentacles.

Additionally, he throws huge fireballs on the ground. Move out of the way from where the fireballs land and keep in mind to avoid the spinning attacks by dodging them.

Slay Flame Lizard

A flame lizard will come out of the lava to stop you continue your path. You need to kill him and make your way inside the Oratory.

Its move patterns will be similar to the Fafnir of the North you would have fought earlier in the game.

However, there are some differences there as well. Be quick on your feet, avoid its attacks and you’ll be successful in defeating it.

Once you are inside, you will see a path directing you into the Mothercrystal. The easiest way to defeat the flame lizard is by focusing on his head to do more damage.

Slay Ironblood Fanatic

Once you reach the Inner Sanctum, you will see many enemies along with Ironblood Fanatic. The Ironblood is a strong enemy and uses his axe to attack you.

You can dodge these axes by moving out of the way. Try to kill the enemies who are weak at first and then take out the Fanatic.

Slay Liquid Flame

Finally, the last monster is Liquid Flame in the Fire and Ice quest of Final Fantasy 16. This monster is the strongest monster that you will encounter in this quest.

To defeat him successfully, you need to focus on his head since that is his weak spot. Avoid his attacks, use ranged attacks when he flies, and attack the head in melee when he lands. Eventually, he will die and the Fire and Ice quest in Final Fantasy 16 will be completed.

Fire and Ice rewards in Final Fantasy 16

There aren’t any official rewards for this quest. But you’ll get tons of loot you can collect along the way.