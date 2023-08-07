Final Fantasy 16 Prince Of Death Notorious Mark Hunt

The Grim Reaper in Final Fantasy 16 is one of these Notorious Marks featuring the Prince of Death monster. Encountering these giant enemies is a good source of precious rewards, but defeating them is also tricky at the same time.

The first hurdle to fight with the Prince of Death is to unlock The Grim Reaper Notorious Mark hunt in FF16. Players must complete the Under New Management 1 and 2 side quests to do so. Once done, protagonist Clive must speak to Jill in the Back to Their Origin main story quest before going to Origin.

Doing so will unlock this specific Notorious Mark hunt. Now the next step is to find and defeat the Prince of Death. This guide includes how you can find and defeat the Prince of Death in The Grim Reaper Notorious Mark hunt.

Prince of Death location in Final Fantasy 16

The location of the Prince of Death monster is on a hill in the Cape Orsiere area of The Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Players can use the Northreach Obelisk to fast travel in the region. Players can reach The Grim Reaper Notorious Mark through the mountains by traveling west from this point. After crossing the hills, You can find Prince of Death in the plain area.

How to defeat the Prince of Death in FF16

Prince of Death is a red-glowing giant monster with a scythe as the primary weapon. Coming up to the attacks, most of them involve swinging scythe. The attack moves are much like Akashic Enemies but are much more dangerous.

As mentioned earlier, most of the close-range attacks by the Prince of Death involve a Scythe. Understanding and memorizing the attacking pattern is very useful in dodging these attacks. This scythe can also be used to provide damage at a range. In such cases, Heatwave can be used to avoid the projectiles.

The key to defeating the Prince of Death in FF16 is patience. It uses Soul Harvest at low health, which is quite a powerful attack. Dodging and using the Gigaflare is the best choice for knocking the monster down.

Rewards

Defeating formidable enemies like Prince of Death in Final Fantasy 16 also results in tremendous rewards. In the case of Prince of Death, players can quickly get their hands on the following items: