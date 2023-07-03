Final Fantasy 16 Pride Comes Before A Fall Walkthrough

Pride Comes Before a Fall in Final Fantasy 16 includes a fight between Clive and some soldiers. This quest can be started by visiting Imperial Playing Grounds while playing The Dame sub-quest in the Righting Wrongs main quest.

It is located in the Northreach area of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Upon reaching there, you will find two players standing outside the fighting arena. Reaching out to the soldiers and talking to one of them, Leon will start the Pride Comes Before a Fall side quest.

How to complete Pride Comes Before A Fall in FF16

The Pride Comes Before a Fall quest in Final Fantasy XVI is mainly divided into two fights. Clive must defeat two Garrison Soldiers to win this side quest. This first fight with Leon can be initiated right after the start of the side quest. Dropping some powerful attacks on Leon will result in its defeat.

Well, that’s not the end here. Another Garrison Soldier, Robin, will come up for a fight. He will try to take revenge for Leon’s defeat in FF16. Defeating Robin is, again, not difficult at all. Landing some deadly chain and Eikonic strikes quickly change the result in Clive’s favor.

Defeating both the Garrison Soldiers will mark Clive victorious in the Pride Comes Before a Fall side quest in Final Fantasy 16. Additionally, the players will get a Meteorite and some experience points as rewards.

After taking out both soldiers, the spoils you will get include Wyrrite x2, 8 EXP, 4 Ability Points, and 32 Gil. Other than this, the rewards for completing the quest include the Following:

