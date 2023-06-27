Final Fantasy 16 Righting Wrongs Walkthrough

Righting Wrongs is a main story quest that begins after The Meaning of Life quest in Final Fantasy 16.

You need to be at least level 21 before starting this quest. This quest revolves around your mission to enter the Capital city, Oriflamme.

During this mission, Clive, Cid, and Jill agree to meet at an abandoned Chapel near the Capital. You will be traveling alone to keep a low profile.

Here is how you can complete the Righting Wrongs quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Righting Wrongs in FF16

There isn’t a lot of combat in this quest. Much of this quest revolves around traveling and talking to people.

Visit Cid’s solar

You will have fast-traveled to the hideaway as the last objective of The Meaning of Life quest. So now you need to make your way to Cid’s room. Just follow the red marker to the door. A long cutscene will begin after that.

Speak with Charon

Now you must talk to Charon. She can be found standing at her shop on the left side of the main hall. She will guide you on your journey to Oriflamme. At the end of the conversation, she will direct you to see Otto.

Speak with Otto

You can find Otto near the Chocobo. Go ahead and talk to him and it will unlock “Alliant Reports”. These are a compilation of all the information about currently available quests across Valisthea.

Speak with Gav

The next task in Righting Wrongs in Final Fantasy 16 is to talk to Gav. You can find him in the main hall of the hideout.

Make for Northreach

Northreach is quite far from the hideout. However, you can reach there quickly by Fast Traveling to The Dragon’s Aery. You might have to fight a pack of wolves along the way though, so be prepared.

Search for the Dame

After reaching Northreach, go straight to the market. You can find The Dame standing in a corner near a wooden stall.

Speak with Isabelle

Talk to Isabelle, she will help you get through the guard check post. She will then ask you to follow her to the Veil.

Once you do so, it will trigger “The Dame” sub-quest. In this quest, you have to find a lost girl named Tatienne.

Aid Isabelle in finding Tatienne

To complete this objective, find Tatienne as part of the sub-quest. There are multiple objectives to this sub-quest.

Gather at the abandoned chapel

Once you’re done with the subquest, your next objective for the Righting Wrongs quest in Final Fantasy 16 is to gather at the abandoned chapel.

This is located on a hill southeast of the settlement where the sub-quest ends. Reaching the abandoned chapel will unite you with Jill and Cid.

Sneak into Orifamme

Your final objective is to enter Orifamme. This will kick off the Crystals’ Curse quest. Read our detailed guide on how to complete that quest.

Right Wrongs rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Like many main story quests in FF16, there are no items or XP rewards for completing the quest itself. However, you will fight a lot of enemies during this quest so you will get a decent amount of XP.