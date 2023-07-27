Final Fantasy 16 Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol Walkthrough

Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the 76 side quests you can get from the Hideaway. This quest is given to you by Nigel, and it will involve you in a tricky boss fight. Conversely, it rewards you with a very beneficial item that justifies all the hard work.

To begin this quest, you need to first travel to the Hideaway. However, after completing the “Like Father Like Daughter” quest, you can only initiate this quest during the same main mission, “A Song of Hope.”

How to complete Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol in FF16

As you speak with Nigel in the Hideaway Garden, he asks you to bring Morbol’s tendril. This is where this quest begins. Also, as Nigel gives you this task, he points toward the hunt board. Therefore the first thing you need to consult is the hunt board.

However, for many of you who are confused about who Nigel is? Nigel is head of all the botanists in the Hideaway garden. Interact with Nektar at Huntboard to get some idea about Morbol in Final Fantasy 16, and you will know it is some monster Carrot.

Defeat Carrot at the Whispering Waters

Therefore, from this point, your objective is pretty clear that is to find and kill Carrot. Now, Carrot in FF16 is located in the Whispering Area of Three Reeds. To reach this area, use the obelisk; otherwise, it’ll take a long time.

On reaching the location, you will see Carrot. Carrot will perform various attacks on you, like Bad Breath and Wild Rage. Dodge the attacks and keep damaging its side to keep it stunned so you can perform them efficiently.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After defeating the Carrot boss to complete the Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol quest in FF16, speak with Nigel.

Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Once you give Nigel, Carrot’s Trendil, and the flower, your quest will finish, and you can claim your reward. The following are some rewards that you can get for completing this quest: