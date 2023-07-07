Liquid Flame is a main story boss in Final Fantasy 16. Clive, Jill and Torgal encounter Liquid Flame during the Fire and Ice main quest which is the 26th main mission of FF16. On their way to challenge Hugo Kupka, Jill comes across the demons from her past. Thirteen years a slave to a mad cult, Jill finally has the chance to redeem herself and take revenge upon her captors inside the Iron Kingdom.

Liquid Flame is an amalgamation of cult followers’ bodies once they are devoured by the crystal’s essence. This is followed by a long cutscene where Jill primes into Shiva and decides to take the Liquid Flame by herself. Clive tries to prime himself into Ifrit but failed miserably while Shiva provides him cover against the monster.

How to defeat Liquid Flame in Final Fantasy 16

The battle starts with Clive half-priming into Ifrit. Liquid Flame in FF16 always starts the battle with a couple of stomp attacks. These attacks create mini explosions at the point of contact. Due to the rapid nature of the battle, these attacks are a bit difficult to dodge but can be done with a bit of patience and practice.

The next attack from Liquid Flame is a claw swipe that leaves a massive wall of flame in its wake. This attack is always followed by Fiery Impact. Liquid Flame slams its arms into the ground to create a massive explosion.

It doesn’t end here as Liquid Flame follows Clive across the arena, trying to pounce Clive whenever it can. However, this attack takes its toll on Liquid Flame leaving it vulnerable for the next few seconds. To survive in this combat encounter, use your abilities to half-stagger Liquid Flame if possible.

Liquid Flame also uses Firaga magic attack. This allows Liquid Flame to step back and throw a Fireball at Clive. This is a sudden attack and can catch the players by surprise. It can be dodged with perfect timing to trigger Precision Dodge, allowing Clive to land a couple of hits.

Also, look out for another named attack called Eructation during which Liquid Flame breathes flames which can deal massive damage to Clive on impact.

Keep repeating the strategy mentioned above to stagger Liquid Flame. This is your best chance to deal maximum stagger damage. Use all the abilities you can in addition to various combos to increase the damage output. We recommend using Limit Break at this point which increases Clive’s attack power by a huge margin.

Liquid Flame always recovers from stagger by using Swelter which is basically an all-out buff for both offense and defense. Swelter also causes the arena to overflow with lava before Shiva interferes with Diamond Dust to stop it. At this point, Liquid Flame transforms into a flaming dragon changing the whole dynamic of the fight.

Use Phoenix Shift to get close to the dragon and avoid its flame breath. This phase usually doesn’t last that long. Keep using the same strategy mentioned above along with Garuda’s Deadly Embrace to stagger Liquid Flame once more. This is only a fight of endurance and follow the combos that best match your playstyle. Be aggressive but don’t be greedy.

After recovering from its second stagger, Liquid Flame uses Eleventh Hour. This ability allows the boss to create a lot of its dragon copies. These clones lunge at the players leaving behind a trail of fire. This is the most dangerous attack of the whole fight and if it connects, can deal massive damage to Clive’s HP. Make sure to dodge all the dragons if possible.

Eleventh Hour continues with all dragons getting airborne and spewing flames on the ground, directed towards Clive. During the final phase of Eleventh Hour, Liquid Flame gets back to its original form, gathers a lot of energy, and uses it to create a massive explosion covering more than half of the arena.

Heal now if you have taken damage during the previous onslaught. The next named attack is called Flagrant Wyvern. Liquid Flame in FF16 transforms into a wyvern, gains a lot of altitude, and comes crashing down at Clive’s location. This attack creates a massive explosion that deals additional damage to the players.

With its HP down to last 20%, Liquid Flame goes berserk and starts using all of its abilities in rapid succession. The cooldown time between its abilities is reduced to none practically leaving very little room for Clive to deal any damage.

The final named attack is called Flagrant Coeurl where Liquid Flame transforms into a Coeurl and lunges at the player. This is a rather easy attack to dodge when compared to the rest of Liquid Flame’s moves.

There is nothing more left for the players at this point except to take down this monstrosity once and for all. Rinse and repeat the steps mentioned above to finally emerge triumphant from this bloody battle.

Liquid Flame rewards in Final Fantasy XVI

Rewards for completing this hellish boss battle include 600 exp points, 220 ability points, 3000 gil, Magicked Ash and Liquid Flame (unique crafting material).