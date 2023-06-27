Final Fantasy 16 A Bearer’s Lot Walkthrough 

A Bearer’s Lot is the 19th main quest in the Final Fantasy 16 storyline. This quest involves a newborn son who is turned into Bearer. Martha wants you to get to the bottom of the matter and investigate the issue deeply.

You will unlock A Bearer’s Lot quest as you’ll play the Homecoming main quest. This quest will branch out into two quests, one of which is the A Bearer’s Lot quest. Here is how you can complete A Bearer’s Lot in the game.

How to complete A Bearer’s Lot in FF16

The starting location of this quest is Martha’s Rest. This quest has only two objectives that you need to complete which are mentioned below.

Make for Glaidemond Abbey

During your conversation with Martha at Martha’s Rest, a woman comes in to tell you the story of her son. She told that her newborn son has changed into a Bearer.

Martha will ask you to seek out the truth about what actually has happened. She’ll want you to go to Glaidemond Abbey in A Bearer’s Lot quest in Final Fantasy 16.

As you come out of the Golden Stables tavern, make your way to the right as you move forward. You will find an elevator near the market stall. Activate it and then take it down. Now find a dirt path that will lead you to the Abbey.

Upon reaching there you will meet the Priest. Pass the donation to this priest from Martha. He will ask you to follow him all the way. You will observe many of Martha’s Bearers there.

They will be transformed into stones. You need to give them medicines to help them get relief.

Report back to Martha

Now, go back to Martha’s place. You can fast-travel or take the long way around by walking there. You will talk with Martha and discuss the matter of the Bearer.

She will then tell you that the bridge has been completed. Moreover, she will give you Slumbering Chocobo curiosity. As the conversation concludes, the quest A Bearer’s Lot will be completed in Final Fantasy 16.

A Bearer’s Lot rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Martha will give the reward of 1000 Gil, 5 Bloody Hide, 5 Steelsilk, and 2 Gil Big on the completion of this quest of A Bearer’s lot in Final Fantasy 16.