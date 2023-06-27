Final Fantasy 16 Building Bridges Walkthrough

Building Bridge is the 18th main quest in the Final Fantasy 16 storyline. This quest is started while you playing the Homecoming main quest.

This quest is about finding a person who knows how to build a bridge, hence the name of the quest. He has been lost and Maratha wants you to find him, so the bridge can be reconstructed.

Let’s see where you will find Bernard and what rewards you will get by completing this quest.

How to complete Building Bridges in FF16

You will start this quest at Martha’s Rest. There will be a few objectives for this quest. But they are easy to do.

Find Bernard

You need to find Bernard, the carpenter, who can repair the damaged bridge. You have to make your way south of Martha’s Rest.

There you will be able to look for Bernard. You will come across the bridge and as you do, you will hear the voice of someone.

As you look down below, you will find Bernard the carpenter. He is the main objective for the Building Bridges quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Rescue the man being attacked

He is being attacked by 3 Cray Claws near the rocks. You can go down from the ladders on the right side of the wooden bridge.

Slay the cray claws

You need to slay these 3 enemies and rescue Bernard. These enemies resemble scorpions in red color.

They are melee attack enemies that use claws and stingers to damage you. But lose little challenge, take them out quickly and talk to the carpenter.

Bernard will thank you for saving his life and the hard part about the Building Bridges quest in Final Fantasy 16 will be over.

Report back to Martha

He will agree to fix the broken bridge. Now go back to Martha’s and report to her that you found Bernard and that he has agreed to fix the bridge. She will thank you for bringing ease to villagers.

Here, the quest Building Bridge will come to an end and you can now begin the next quest called A Bearer’s Lot in FF16.

Building Bridges rewards in Final Fantasy 16

You will get 50 XP, 100 AP, 1100 Gil, and 1 Meteorite upon successfully completing the quest Building Bridge in Final Fantasy 16.