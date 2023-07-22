Final Fantasy 16 The Man in Black, Holy Trumpitour Notorious Mark Hunt

The Holy Trumpitour is a boss in Final Fantasy 16 that you will encounter in the Man in Black Bounty that you get from the Hunts Board. After completing Cloak and Dagger main quest, you get this bounty from the Hunts board in Hideaway. Pick up the hunt message, and you’ll be free to go after The Man in Black in FF16.

This guide will help you get to the location of the Holy Trumpitour in FFXVI and provide you with some tips on defeating it.

Holy Trumpitour location in Final Fantasy 16

The Holy Trumpitour is a Rank B, level 36 enemy. You can find it in Sanbreque. From Lostwing, you need to take the path south before Laubert’s Pass. You can use Chocobo to cover the distance quickly.

How to defeat Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16

The Holy Trumpitour is a slow behemoth that can hit extremely hard. Fortunately, even though it is pretty strong, you can exploit his slow movements, and as such, you can keep running around the slowpoke and keep hitting with the most brutal attacks you have.

The Holy Trumpitour has slow attacks with long wind-ups. You can easily predict and avoid getting hit. However, with slow attacks comes superb tracking, so you still need to make proper dodges. You can’t just dodge the attacks blindly.

Holy Trumpitour in Final Fantasy 16 can also use a flamethrower to attack you when you are away from it. The flamethrower covers a large area and is somewhat challenging to dodge.

The Rocketeer is another attack that the boss can use when you are at range. In this attack, it will charge toward you. Don’t get fooled by all the other attacks, Holy Trumpitour is relatively fast when he wants to be, and he wants to be relatively fast when he rushes towards you.

Rewards

For defeating The Man in Black, Holy Trumpitour, in FF16, you will get 2,200 XP, 9,800 Gil, 20 Renown, and 75 Ability Points.