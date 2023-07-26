How To Use Garuda Eikon Abilities In Final Fantasy 16

Garuda in Final Fantasy 16 is linked to her dominant Benedikta Harman, and she is the only one who can summon this Wind-Based Eikon at will. Garuda and her abilities can only be unlocked by defeating her dominant, Benedikta Harmon, in a boss battle during Headwind main quest.

Clive can access Garuda’s skill tree in the next main quest, Wings of Change. Once unlocked, Clive can unlock and use any wind-based skills he inherited from Garuda’s Eikon in FF16.

How to use Garuda in FF16

As Garuda is a wind-based Eikon, Clive cannot summon her freely in Final Fantasy 16. But Clive can still access her skills via the skill tree and equip them for battle against enemies.

Garuda’s Eikonic abilities

We have compiled a complete list of Garuda’s skills in FF16 and their effects in the list below.

Aerial Blast : This air ability uses a tornado to damage opponents it hits.

: This air ability uses a tornado to damage opponents it hits. Rook’s Gambit : This defensive skill lets Clive jump back and counter any attack. This skill can be used both while airborne and on the ground.

: This defensive skill lets Clive jump back and counter any attack. This skill can be used both while airborne and on the ground. Wicked Wheel : This sword skill allows you to attack enemies and make smaller enemies vulnerable mid-air. This skill can also be used both in air and on foot.

: This sword skill allows you to attack enemies and make smaller enemies vulnerable mid-air. This skill can also be used both in air and on foot. Gouge : This offensive skill uses the claws of Garuda to attack surrounding enemies quickly in Final Fantasy 16.

: This offensive skill uses the claws of Garuda to attack surrounding enemies quickly in Final Fantasy 16. Deadly Embrace: This traversal skill allows Clive to pull smaller enemies with the help of Garuda’s claw. But don’t use it against stronger enemies, as Clive can get pulled toward them.

Tips on using Garuda’s abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Garuda’s skills are perfect for damaging single-target enemies and defense against fast-moving enemies. Use Deadly Embrace to cover the distance between more minor bosses and Clive. Follow this attack by Rook’s Gambit to inflict massive damage on stagger upon the bosses.

Wicked Wheel and Gouge can target enemies for additional damage, while Aerial Blast allows Clive to compose himself and prepare for his next move.