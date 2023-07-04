Final Fantasy 16 Wings Of Change Walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, Wings of Change is the 10th main quest that immediately follows Headwind. After defeating Bendikta in FF16, a cutscene begins which leads into Wings of Change. Wings of Change in FF16 is a very small quest that is basically just a prologue to the Awakening main quest where you fight Garuda.

Wings of Change quest takes place in Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate, and the fast travel to any other location is unavailable at this point in the game. Clive is being accompanied by Cid and Torgal and the party must make their way through Caer Norvent to chase the second Dominant of Fire.

Final Fantasy 16 Wings of Change

Once Wings of Change starts in FF16, the party lands in a small area with a couple of enemies’ parties roaming the land. You can either go straight on the road to the next area or defeat the enemies to earn experience points. At this point, Clive has access to two eikons and their powers.

You can seamlessly switch between both Eikons with a press of a button, L2. We recommend defeating Imperial soldiers, including Legionnaires and Astrologers, and War Wyrms before making any progress.

The exit of Caer Norvent Glorieuse in FF16 is blocked by a mini-boss, Imperial War Aevis. This is not a new enemy to the game and players should have encountered it multiple times through their journey.

This mini dragon uses its tail and claws to attack party members and is extremely agile. When half staggered, use Garuda’s Deadly Embrace to stagger War Aevis temporarily which allows the party to inflict much more damage.

Luckily, Clive can now use 4 Eikonic abilities to take down the enemies easily. This battle rewards Clive with 58 exp points and 270 gil.

Proceed through the checkpoint to trigger a cutscene. Clive and Cid come across Gav who leads the party to safety and offers his services to track the second dominant of fire for them.

The cutscene changes to Benedikta who has gone crazy after losing the powers of her eikon, Garuda. Before long, her party is ambushed and everyone else in her party is killed. This makes Benedikta goes berserk and she enters an uncontrolled prime state, turning into a violent Garuda.

The point of view changes to Clive who can hear the mysterious voice calling to him towards the center of tornado created by Garuda. Follow the new objective and make your way to the Eye of the Tempest by crossing The Dragon’s Aery.

This is a linear trek but the path is littered with the Wind elemental enemies, copies of Suparna and Chirada. You can kill these enemies to level up Clive or make your way across by avoiding them all.

Wind Elemental enemies are particularly strong and take a lot of damage before going down. Defeating one enemy yields 15 exp points and 40 ability points. We recommend killing at least a few to try to level up once. They also drop unique crafting material, Clouded Eye.

Reaching the marked destination triggers another cutscene. Use the map to fast travel to the Vortex in search of the mysterious hooded figure. At this point, Clive can fast-travel to Hideaway. Make sure to upgrade your gear and stock up on potions before proceeding any further.

Fast traveling to the Vortex will end Wings of Change in FF16 and lead to the Awakening main quest in FF16 with a major boss battle against the Eikon of Wind, Garuda.