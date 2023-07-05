Final Fantasy 16 Dark Clouds Gather Walkthrough

Dark Clouds Gather is a sub-quest in Final Fantasy 16 which, along with the Release quest, is necessary for completing The Gathering Storm main quest.

This is a shorter quest that feeds into a comprehensive bigger quest. You will find that Martha has been arrested and now Clive and Jill will pursue her and attempt to rescue her.

You will be traveling to Glaidemond Abbey and fighting several imperial Black Shield soldiers along the way.

How to complete Dark Clouds Gather in FF16

The Dark Clouds Gather sub-quest begins once you reach The Golden Stables at Martha’s Rest.

You will need to have a conversation with a Cursebreaker named Cole. He will get you up to speed about Martha’s capture and you will get your next heading.

You will now head toward Glaidemon Abbey in search of Martha.

Make for Glaidemond Abbey

Your first objective of the Dark Clouds Gathers sub-quest in Final Fantast 16 will be to travel to Glaidemond Abbey. You’ll need to head out from The Golden Stables and leave Martha’s Rest.

Take the first turn right and approach the elevator by heading downhill. Use it to descend and then follow the route that leads straight to Glaidemond Abbey.

Keep going on the path and you’ll eventually reach a bridge crossing. Cross it to find Martha laying by the side to your right. Approach her and speak with her to know more about the attack.

Continue to Glaidemond Abbey

Martha tells you how the Black Shield soldiers are responsible for everything that has happened. She’ll ask Clive to carry on to Glaidemond Abbey by himself and look for survivors.

You need to continue following the path straight ahead to reach the Glaidemond Abbey entrance. Open the doors and head inside. Unfortunately, you’ll find that everyone has been eliminated. There are no survivors to be found.

You will then be surrounded by Black Shield soldiers whom you must defeat to progress forward.

Slay the Black Shields

The group of Black Shields surrounding you will consist of 3 normal Black Shield soldiers and 2 Provincial Guards. The fight should be relatively similar to all of your previous encounters. So make quick work of them.

After this fight, a cutscene will begin. Jill observes that Abbot was absent during all this, which will lead you to believe that he may still be alive.

This will conclude the Dark Clouds Gather quest in FF16 and will automatically begin the Release quest.

Dark Clouds Gather rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon completing the Dark Clouds Gather sub-quest in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll receive the following rewards: