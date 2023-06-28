Final Fantasy 16 Release Quest Walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, Release is a sub-quest that you need to complete as a requirement for The Gathering Storm main quest. The quest follows another sub-quest, Dark Clouds Gather, and will trigger immediately after you complete it.

This is a very short quest that you can blitz through in no time. So, here is how to complete the Release quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Release quest in FF16

Once you defeat the Black Shields and reach Glaidemond Abbey, you will complete the Dark Clouds Gather sub-quest and automatically trigger the Release sub-quest.

Search the abbey

At Abbey, your first objective will be to search the nearby area. You’ll need to take care of the Black Shields patrolling, to clear the area. You then dispose of the remains and determine that Riddock’s Jump should be the burial site.

Make for Riddock’s Jump

Your next objective will be to head for Riddock’s Jump. Exit Glaidemond Abbey and take the path going east. You must follow this path for a while before turning south to reach Riddock’s Jump.

Perform the burial rituals at the Riddock’s Jump. You must dispose of their remain in the river to do so. Once this is completed, you must head back to Martha’s Rest. Where you’ll seek Martha and update her about the event.

Defeat Ahriman

Now this part of the quest is an optional objective. It only becomes active based on your previous actions. So, if you had already hunted Ahriman during your Final Fantasy 16 journey, you can skip this part.

However, if by chance you haven’t, Ahriman will show itself to you on the route between Glaidemond Abbey and Riddock’s Jump. Now, even if you do encounter them, you can still choose to ignore fighting them and simply continue onward with your quest.

We suggest that you take the time to defeat it and earn some additional rewards on top of your quest completion rewards. The rewards for defeating Ahriman include:

EXP: 2000

Ability Points: 35

Drops: 10x Magicked Ash, 1x Meteorite

You also receive 5000 Gill and 10 Renown as Hunt Completion Rewards.

Release quest rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon completing the Release sub-quest in FF16, you’ll receive the following rewards: