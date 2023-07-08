Final Fantasy 16 Caulk And Bawl Walkthrough

Caulk and Bawl in Final Fantasy 16 will appear during The Gathering Storm main quest when you enter Clive’s room in the Hideaway. Read Gav’s letter on your Reading Table to unlock the quest. After reading the letter, you can find Obolus on the piers of The Hideaway.

Obolus starts complaining that his boat is in bad condition and wants to repair it but can’t because he lacks the resources. You can choose to help Obolus, and he will send you off to collect the items he needs. The only item on Obolus’ list is Pitcher Wax. This will start the Caulk and Bawl side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Caulk and Bawl in FF16

After the start of the quest, the first objective you will get is Slay thorny thistles at Coeurl Tail Falls. To get these, you must get to the marked area and defeat the enemies there to get the Pitcher Wax.

To get to the quest marker, you need to get to Three Reeds, north of The Hideaway, and continue on the path ahead until they get to e quest marker. The marker covers an area on the map, and Clive will meet with five Thorny Thristles here.

Defeat them to get their loot, which includes 5x Pitcher Wax, 8x Sharp Fangs, 16x Magicked Ash, 48 XP, and 24 Ability Points. You must return these 5 Pitcher Wax to Obolus to complete the quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Deliver the pitch to Obolus on the hideaway docks

With the pitchers in your possession, return to The Hideaway and interact with Obolus to give him what he wants. Players will be rewarded with 1x Badge of Might +1, 250 XP, and 10 Renown for bringing the Pitcher Wax to Obolus.

There is another possible use for the Pitcher Wax in Final Fantasy 16. You can use it as an accessory, increasing your damage output.

Even if you decide to keep the pitcher for yourself, the Caluk and Bawl quest in FF15 will still end. But you won’t get the rewards you are supposed to get for returning it to Obolus.