Final Fantasy 16 Carving Out A Niche Walkthrough

Carving Out A Niche is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 in which Sava asks for your help making a knife. You can get this quest while progressing Riddle of the Sands main quest in FF16. You can find Save in The Dalimil Inn, provided you have completed the “Follow the Crystals‘” side quest.

This guide will cover everything you need to do to help Sava, a L’ubor’s apprentice, make the Knife in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Carving Out a Niche in FF16

L’ubor has tasked Sava to craft a knife, and Sava needs help understanding what type of knife is expected. Your first objective in this quest is to talk to some of the townsfolks of Damilil. You will not have much trouble finding them as their location is available on the map.

After talking to both of them, return to Sava. This will help Sava understand what Knife he has to craft. The next objective you will get is to visit the Velkroy Desert and talk to metal trader. The metal trader will help you gather more information about the knife.

The trader reveals that he knows of a particular limestone that can do the job and fulfill all of the requirements for the Carving Out a Niche quest in Final Fantasy 16. Fortunately, you can find limestone just to the south of Dalimil.

Head to the marked location and collect three pieces of limestone. With these, return to Sava and hand them over. With this, the Carving Out a Niche quest in FF16 will end, and players will be able to get the reward of 200 XP, 800 Gil, 10 Renown for Patron Items, and 1 Goblin Coin.