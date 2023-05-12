Final Fantasy 13-2 Equipment Guide



Final Fantasy 13-2 is full of accessories that can increase different stats of your character that is why we prepared this handy guide to all the Final Fantasy 13-2 Equipment.

You can either buy these accessories and equipment from Chocolina Shop during different episodes or craft it using different components if you are looking for a bargain.

There are few accessories that are exclusive to certain bosses – To get those you will have to defeat them and ride on the chance that they drop it.

In either case, this guide will help you find and craft these accessories with a guide to all the components you will need for your favorite accessory.

Final Fantasy 13-2 Equipment

Everything you need to know about weapons and accessories that you can find and craft in Final Fantasy 13-2.

Weapons

Read our FF13-2 Weapons guide on every weapon you can find for Noel or Serah.

Accessories and Crafting Components

All the accessories you can find in Final Fantasy 13-2 plus info on components required to craft these accessories.

Key

Name

Cost, Price, Effect, How To Get or Craft

Following accessories increase your HP.

Iron Bangle

30, 300, HP +10%. It can be purchased from Chocolina in Episode 2.

Delicate Iron Bangle

30, 300, HP +8%. Can be purchased from Chocolina in Yaschas Massif

Iron Bangle Light formula

25, 450, HP +8%. It can be purchased from Chocolina in Episode 3 or can be crafted with components: Iron Bangle × 1, × 2 tail.

Heavy Iron Bangle formula

35, 150, HP +12%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be crafted with components: Iron Bangle × 1, × 2 tail.

Silver Bangle

30, 500, HP +16%. It can be found in Yashasu Mountain AF010 years.

Light Silver Bangle formula

25, 750, HP +13%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Durable Silver Bangle

50, 250, HP +19%. Can be purchased from Chocolina in Academia

Heavy expression Silver Bangle

35, 250, HP +19%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Gold Bangle

60, , HP +25%. It’s a rare drop from Desugeizu Atlas (Boss).

Durable Gold Bangle

65, 2100, HP +30%. Can be purchased from Chocoline in Academia. (500 AF onwards)

Delicate Gold Bangle

55, 6300. HP +23%. Can be purchased from Chocolina in Academia

Following accessories increase your Attack stat.

Power Wrist

30, Thousand, Physical Attack +10%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Durable Powerwrist Band

35, 500, Strength +12%. Can be purchased from Chocolina in Oerba 200 AF onwards.

Brawler’s Wristband

45, 4000, Strength +16%. As a treasure in Academia and from Chocolina in Yaschas Massif 500AF.

Durable Brawler Wristband

50, 200, Strength +20%. Purchased from Chocolina in Academia 500AF.

Light Expressions Power List

25, 1500, +8% Physical Attack. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be crafted with components: Power List × 1, × 2 tears.

Heavy power formula list

35, 500, Physical Attack +12%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be crafted with components: Power List × 1, × 2 tail.

Final List

45, 4000, Physical Attack +16%. It can be purchased from shop after clearing; Mountain Yashasu AF01X.

Kaiser Knuckle

75, (0), Physical Attack +40 and ATB ​​Speed ​​5%. It can be picked up at Academia AF400 Shintoshin.

Kaiser Knuckle Weight formula

100, 18,000, Physical Attack +60 chain bonus and ATB ​​Speed ​​8%. It can be purchased from shop after clearing – Mountain Yashasu AF01X.

Magician signs

30, 1000, Magic Attack +10%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or picked up at AF200 Woruba village.

Sign-light formula magician

25, 1500, Magic Attack +8%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Magician signs the formula weight

35, 500, Magic Attack +12%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Sherman signed

45, 4000, Magic Attack +16%. It can be purchased from shop after clearing – Mountain Yashasu AF01X.

Stern Magi Crest

75, 0, +40 Magic attack, chain bonus and ATB ​​Speed ​​UP 10%. It can be picked up at Agasutia Tower 200 years.

Polyester double crest expression Magi

100, 18 000, +60 Magic attack, chain bonus and ATB ​​Speed ​​UP 15%. It can be purchased after clearing – Mountain Yashasu AF01X.

Following accessories increase your resistance.

Black Belt

40, 500, 15% physical resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 2 or you can pick it up at Bilge ruins AF005.

Black Belt Light formula

30, 750, 11% physical resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Heavy black belt formula

45, 250, Physical Resistance +19%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

General Belt

60, 1800, Physical Resistance +26%. It can be found in Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted with components: × 1 expression double black belt, × 2 and durable leather, × 3 bearing.

Delicate General Belt

55, 2700, Physical Resistance +21%. Purchased from Chocolina in Academia 400 AF.

Durable General Belt

70, 900, Physical Resistance +36%. Purchased from Chocolina 400 AF

Breath Rune

40, 500, Magic Resistance +15%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or you can pick it up at Bilge Ruins AF005.

Breath Rune light formula

30, 750, Magic Resistance +11%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Breath Rune formula weight

45, 250, Magic Resistance +19%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Witch Breath

60, 1800, Magic Resistance +26%. It can be picked up at Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted with components: × 1 expression Rune heavy breath, × 2 and durable leather, pot pieces × 2.

Witch Light formula Breath

55, 2700, Magic Resistance +21%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Breath heavy expression Witch

70, 900, Magic Resistance +36%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Royal Guard

65, , Physical Magic Resistance +15%. It can be picked up at Vile Peaks AF010.

Light formula Royal Guard

50, 2500, Physical Magic Resistance +10%. It can be picked up at Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted with components: Royal Guard × 1, × 2 bitter tears of grief.

Heavy expression Royal Guard

75, 7500, Physical Magic Resistance +20%. It can be purchased from Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted with components: Royal Guard × 1, × 4 scale of the Abyss.

Gauntlets of Genji

70, 10,000, Physical Magic Resistance +12%. It can be purchased from shop after clearingor can be crafted with components: Dark Matter × 1, × 2 Hihiirokane (Dark matter is Chocobo race reward).

Following accessories increase your tolerance.

Ring of Fire

55, 1000, +33% Non-resistant. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be picked up at AF300 Suigo Sanresu.

Ring of Fire Light formula

50, 1500, +29% Non-resistant. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Double ring of fire formula

60, 500, 39% non-resistant. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Ice Ring

55, Thousand, Ice resistance +33%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Light ring equation of ice

50, 1500, Ice resistance +29%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Formula weight of the ice ring

60, 500, Ice resistance +39%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Icicle Ring

70, 4200, Ice Resistance +45%. Purchased feom Chocolin in Sunleth Waterscape 300 AF.

Durable Icicle Ring

75, 2100, Ice Resisttance +53%. Purchased from Chocolina 500 AF onwards

Ring of Lightning

55, 1000, Lightning Resistance +33%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Expression of thunder light ring

50, 1500, Lightning Resistance +29%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Important expression of thunder ring

60, 500, Lightning Resistance +39%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Fulmen Ring

70, 4200, Lightning Resistance +45%. Purchased from Chocolina in Sunleth Waterscape 300 AF

Wind Ring

55, 1000, Wind Resistance +33%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be picked up at AF300 Suigo Sanresu.

Ring-like light formula

50, 1500, Wind Resistance +29%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Double ring-like expression

60, 500, Wind Resistance: +39%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 4.

Zephyr Ring

55, 1000, Wind Resistance +33%. As a treasure in Sunleth Waterscape or from Chocolina 300 AF

Juhu thunder

100, 0, N/A. It is dropped from Hughes (Enemy).

Juhu expression of thunder light

50, 5000, N/A. It can be purchased from shop after clearing AF300 Sanresu Suigo.

Ring of the Spirits

65, 0, +20% resistance and decreased physical magical attacks. It can be picked up at Vile Peaks.

Ring light formula spirit

50, 6000, 13% resistance and decreased physical magical attacks. It can be purchased from shop after reaching Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted from components: × 1 Spirit Ring, × 1 bitter tears of grief.

Important expression of the Spirit Ring

75, 6000, +27% resistance and decreased physical magical attacks. It can purchased after reaching Bilge Remains AF005 or can be crafted from components: Ring of Elemental × 1, × 4 Stratocaster bearing.

Fire Aegis

100,-, Nullify Fire Effect and ATB rate reduced. Can be found as rare drop from Bomb enemies.

Ice Aegis

100,-, Nullify Ice effect and ATB rate reduced. Can be found as a rare drop from Crtohedron.

Lightning Aegis

100, -, Nullify Lightning Effects. As a rare drop from Circuitron.

Wind Aegis

100, -, Nullify Winf effects. As a rare drop from Tempest.

Entite Ring

65, -, Elemental Resistance +20%. As a treasure in Vile Peaks.

Following accessories increase your resistance anomaly.

Metal

55, 650, +66% Resistance Depurote. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or you can pick it up at Mountain Yashasu.

Light Metal Band Expressions

35, 325, +33% Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Heavy metal band formula

75, 1300, +100% Tolerance. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Expert Amulet

55, 650, +66% Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Talisman of Light formula safe

35, 325, +33% Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Important amulet expression of confidence

75, 1300, +100% Tolerance. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Star Pendant

55, 650, +66% Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 2 or you can pick it up at AF005 Bilge Ruins.

Star pendant light formula

35, 325, +33% Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Pain Dampener

55, 650, Pain Resistance +66%. As a treasure in Dying World or from Chocolina 700 AF onwards.

Durable Pain Dampener

75, 1300, Pain Resistance +100%. Purchased from Chocolina 500 AF onwards

Double Star Pendant expression

75, 1300, Bio-resistant +100%. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Pearl necklace

55, 650, Weak resistance +66%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 2 or you can pick it up at Mountain Yashasu.

Light formula pearl necklace

35, 325, Weak resistance +33%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3 or can be crafted from components: Pearl Necklace × 1, × 1 tears of contrition, × 2 Chocobo Feather.

Heavy expression pearl necklace

75, 1300, Weak resistance to +100%. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Materials: × 1 millerite.

Good step in your amulet

55, 650, Cars Resistance +66%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 2.

Light expression of your good step amulet

35, 325, Cars Resistance +33%. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 3.

Important amulet good step in our expression

75, 1300, +100% Curse Resistance. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti; you may get it as a reward for winning Chocobo Race.

Guard pane

55, , +66% Resistance pane. It can be purchased from shop in Dying World or won from Chocobo racing.

Light Expressions pane guard

35, 325, +33% Resistance pane. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 5 or can be crafted from components: pane guard, × 1 tears of contrition, × 2 Chocobo Feather.

Double pane guard expression

75, 1300, +100% Resistance pane. It is found in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Guard pane × 1, × 1 millerite.

White Cape

55, , +66% Resistance to oblivion. It can be picked up at Dying World.

White light formula Cape

35, 325, +33% Resistance to oblivion. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 5 or can be crafted from components: White Cape × 1, × 1 tears of contrition, × 2 Chocobo Feather.

Heavy white cape expression

75, 1300, +100% Resistance to oblivion. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: White Cape × 1, × 1 millerite.

Choker-style

55, 650, +66% Magic resistance to fracture. It can be purchased from shop in Episode 5.

Ribbon

100, 0, 40% tolerance abnormality. It is a rare drop from Land Galleon in Great Plains.

Ribbon Light formula

70, 10 000, 20% tolerance. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Following accessories increase your Magic Effect.

Adheres amulet

30, 2200, Protects from pinch fires. It can be purchased from Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: × 1 steel shell, × 1 transparent jelly.

Amulet of Light formula adheres

25, 1100, weak protection from pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400.

Important amulet formula adheres

65, 4400, auto-protects from pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Kenshin amulet

30, 2200, protects from pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: × 1 steel shell, × 1 transparent jelly.

Amulet of Light formula Kenshin

25, 1100, Weak shell pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400.

Important amulet expression Kenshin

65, 4400, Pinch Shell. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Protection Amulet

30, 2200, Bale fires in a pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: × 1 from steel, transparent jelly × 2.

Amulet of Protection Light formula

25, 1100, Weak pinch veil. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: Amulet of Protection × 1, × 1 Tears of Regret.

Important amulet for protection formula

65, 4400, Pinch veil. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Amulet of Protection × 1, × 3 cobaltite.

Hero’s Amulet

30, 2200, Brave fires in a pinch. It can be purchased at Vile Peaks AF010 or you can strike a bargain at Academia AF400 or you can craft it from components: × 1 steel shell, × 2 analog.

Amulet of the brave light formula

25, 1100, Pinch protection. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: Amulet of the brave × 1, × 1 Tears of Regret.

Important amulet brave expression

65, 4400, Pinch protection. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Amulet of the brave × 1, × 2 Hihiirokane.

Amulet of the guru

30, 2200, N/A. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400 or can be crafted from components: × 1 pattern steel, × 2 analog.

Amulet of Light formula guru

25, 1100, Weak to face pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Shintoshin AF400.

Important amulet formula guru

65, 4400, Face to pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Amulet of the spirit

30, 2200, Pinch the guts to fire. It can be picked up at Vile Peaks AF010. You can strike a bargain at Academia AF400 or craft it with: × 1 steel shell, × 2 analog.

Light formula spirit amulet

25, 1100, Weak guts to pinch. It can be found in Academia AF400 Miyako or can be crafted from components: Amulet of the soul × 1, × 2 Tears of Regret.

Important expression of the spirit amulet

65, 4400, Guts to pinch. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Amulet of the soul × 1, × 2 Hihiirokane.

Hermes’ Shoes

30, 0, Haste to pinch fires. It drops from Metal Cactus (Enemy) or won in Chocobo racing. It also drops from Metal Jabot Tender in Great Plains so look out for him.

Light formula Hermes Shoes

25, 10,000, Haste to pinch weak. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: × 1 Hermes shoes, × 1 bitter tears of grief.

Weight formula of Hermes shoes

75, 40 000, Haste to pinch auto-haste. It can be purchased from Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: × 1 Hermes shoes, × 2 petals of the day, trapezohedron × 1.

Following is the list of other accessories recommended for your different roles during a combat.

Good Choice

75, 0, Item UP + Get UP + Get Gil. You will get it as a reward in Chocobo Racing “Stakes Dahaka”.

Light Expressions Good Choice

50, 20 000, Getting an item UP, UP Gil. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Good Choice, × 1 bitter tears of grief.

Good Choice formula weight

100, 40,000, Getting an item UP, MAX up, MAX Gill, increases the chances of getting rare items. It can be found in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Good Choice ×, × 2 petals of sun, × 2 Blood of the Phoenix.

Sniper Eye

55, 2200, Enemy tends to wince when you attack. It can be purchased from shop in Augustia Tower AF200 or can be crafted from components: transparent jelly × 1, × 3 analog.

Sniper Light formula I

30, 1100, Enemy tends to wince when you attack. It can be purchased from shop in Augustia Tower AF200.

Heavy sniper formula I

75, 4400, MAX pressure. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Twist headband

55, 2200, Enemy tends to wince when you attack. It can be purchased from Augustia Tower AF200 or can be crafted from components: transparent jelly × 1, × 3 analog.

Light formula twist headband

30, 1100, When attacked wince a little less likely. It can be purchased from shop in Augustia Tower AF200.

Double headband twist expression

75, 4400, MAX patience. It can purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Blood Guard

50, 2200, Blood reduce damage. It can be purchased from shop in Augustia Tower AF200.

Blood Guard Light formula

30, 1100, Slightly reduce blood damage. It can be purchased from Augustia Tower AF200.

Brad heavy guard expression

75, 4400, Defense MAX Blood. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Hyupunokuraun

40, 0, + Sync speed. It can be picked up at Woruba Township AF200.

Light formula Hyupunokuraun

25, 4000, Synchrotron acceleration. It can be purchased from shop in Woruba Township AF200.

Heavy expression Hyupunokuraun

65, 16,000, MAX synchro synchro recover if you win. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Grimoire hat

25, 0, Detect and kill twice the amount of healing potions. It drops from enemy Carla.

Weight formula hat Grimoire

45, 20,000, Detect and kill twice the amount of healing potions, exploit weaknesses. It can be purchased from shop in Great Plains Arukakiruti or can be crafted from components: Grimoire Hat × 1, × 2 odd liquid.

Photo testimony

100, 0, Physical Resistance +75%, Max HP – half during the battle itself and takes a bio. It drops from enemy King Ripe.

Prepared to sign the

100, 0, Magic Resistance +75%, Max HP – half during the battle itself and takes a bio. It drops from Zagunaru (Woruba AF400).

Rubies of assault

35, 0, Strengthens the role of attacker. It drops from enemy Mareburenke.

Sapphire destruction

35, 0, Strengthens the role bonus blaster. It drops from enemy Isupusuteke.

Topaz Guardian

35, 0, Strengthens the role of defender. It drops from enemy Fomoru.

Curse of the bacteria jet

35, 0, Strengthens the role of Jammer. It drops from enemy Nosuferatou.

Amethyst inspire

35, 0, Strengthens the role of the enhancer. It drops from enemy Vuradi source Louth.

Emerald Healing

35, 0, Strengthens the role of healer. It drops from enemy Nosuferatou.

Goddess Bangle

35, 500, Physical Attack +11%. It can be bought from shop.

Expression of the Goddess Light Bangle

25, 800, +7% Physical Attack. It can be bought from shop.

Goddess Earrings

35, 500, Magic Attack +11%. It can be bought from shop.

Expression of light pierced goddess

25, 800, Magic Attack +7%. It can be bought from shop.

Heavy expression Sutirutsukin diary

55, 5000, Detect and kill exploit weaknesses – Magic Attack +9%. It can be bought from shop.

If you find any mistake in the guide, give us a heads-up in the comments and we will correct it.