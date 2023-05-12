We have created this Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Gambits Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about Gambits, changing Gambits, & setting Gambits.

Those of you who don’t know, Gambits are basically used to command your party members. The entire process essentially revolves around choosing a party member & creating a list of commands that would allow them to change strategies in a situation.

All in all, FF 12 The Zodiac Age Gambits are basically the part & parcel of the game’s complex combat system. While it may appear a little intimidating on paper, with a little practice, you should easily be able to defeat any enemy in the game.

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Gambits

When it comes to unlocking Gambits in the game, they’re unlocked during the early game.

During the early game, you get the ability to acquire x2 Gambits and the option to unlock more via License Board. To know more about License Board, what it does, you can refer to our License Board Guide attached above.

Anyway, one important thing to note about Gambits is that a character can use a limited number of Gambits & all of them overlap each other.

For example, if you manage to complete all the conditions, your 1st Gambit will definitely be a character’s initial action.

If you fail to meet the conditions, the character’s second Gambit slot will come into play. Another thing that you need to understand is that some battles allow you change Gambits during the middle of the battle. This works incredibly well if you wish to change strategy on the go.

I recommend finding some Gambits that work well for you and sticking with them during the course of the game unless you need some drastic changes.

However, do note that you’ll have to do this quite often because of how varying enemies are in the game.

How to Change Gambits

You originally learn about Gambits from Baltheir who also provides you with a brief tutorial on how to use them to your advantage.

As mentioned earlier, Gambits basically allow you to control your party members. For instance, you can use your Gambit in order to have a character cast spells on an enemy or use potions after dropping down to a specific amount of HP.

Now that we know everything about unlocking Gambits, let’s talk about setting/changing them.

In order to change a Gambit, you need to open up your Party Menu, open up Gambits Sub-Menu, and see a list of all available actions for your party members.

Once done, you need to select the ‘Target’ option and choose the desired target who can be either an ally or an enemy. As mentioned earlier, you continue to add more & more Gambits by simply playing the game.

After unlocking new Gambits, make sure to revisit the Gambits Sub-Menu, & make the necessary changes.

General Tips and Strategies

The entire system surrounding the Gambits is fairly complex that you’ll continue to learn throughout the course of the game.

However, there are some things mentioned in this section of the guide to help you.

You not only need to steal at every encounter, attack the steal targets, & one character needs to have the Libra up at all times.

In addition to this, you also need to have a character always hitting the enemy with the lowest HP in the field or prevent Magick/Technick used on these enemies. Other than this, you also need to have a character attacking the enemy with the most HP.

Finally, coming to Magick casters, you can always have them attack the enemies who are weak against a particular type of damage.

However, it’s important to know that enemies vary from area to area & you should not resort to one thing only.