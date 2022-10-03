Best Cheap Players In FIFA 23 Career Mode

FIFA 23 is all about managing your team and finding the next big player that will score various victories for your team. While you do want to get the players with the best reputation, it might get too expensive in Career Mode. In this guide, we’ll take a look at the best cheap players in FIFA 23 to add to your team in Career Mode without breaking the bank.

Best cheap players to purchase in FIFA 23 career mode

There’s nothing better than saving millions while also scouting players that give you exponential performance for less.

We understand that getting your hands on some famous and competitive guys will make your team competitive, but with being on a budget, you’ve got to look out for your whole team and manage your bucks well.

Below we’ve listed the top 5 FIFA 23 players that players can get to sign for less and get a remarkable performance out of. Cheap players usually have a short contract length, and if players are patient enough, they can get them completely free once the contract expires.

Nicola Zalewski

Player Details

Nationality: Poland

Team: Roma

Kit Number: #59

League: Italian Serie A

Height: 5’9″ (175cm)

Weight: 165lbs (75kg)

Best Position: Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM)

Best Foot: Right

We’re starting our list with one of the young Pole players, Nicola Zalewski. He has an overall rating of 74 and a potential of 84. Zalewski has had a great season under Jose Mourinho and is expected to break out as a FIFA sensation.

He’s one of the most influential players with only a £3.8 million contract. Players who are fans of Center Attacking Midfielder, Long-term Winger, or pacey wing back will definitely want to get their hands on him.

Leonidas Stergiou

Player Details

Nationality: Switzerland

Team: FC St. Gallen

Kit Number: #4

League: Swiss Super League

Height: 5’11” (180cm)

Weight: 165lbs (75kg)

Best Position: Center Back (CB)

Best Foot: Right

Second, on the list of the best cheap players in Career Mode is Leonidas Stergiou. He’s a young Swiss player who’s famously known for being the diminutive Center-Back.

He has always been a great choice when discussing Career Mode, and getting him at a price of €5.200,000 is very ideal. He has an overall rating of 67 and a potential of 84, making him another great choice for you.

Moussa Dembélé

Player Details

Nationality: France

Team: Olympique Lyonnais

Kit Number: #9

League: French Ligue 1

Height: 6’0″ (183cm)

Weight: 174lbs (79kg)

Best Position: Striker (ST)

Best Foot: Right

Third, on the list, we have the French football player Moussa Dembélé who also plays as a Striker (ST) for the Olympique Lyonnais in the French Ligue 1. With an overall rating of 79 and the potential of 82, Dembélé is one of the cheapest yet the finest striker you’ll get on FIFA 23.

As his contract expiry is almost approaching, he will cost you only £20 million. This young man is strong, quick, and well-paced, and everything you need to improve your team.

Giacomo Raspadori

Player Details

Nationality: Italy

Team: Sassuolo

Kit Number: #18

League: Italian Serie A

Height: 5’8″ (172cm)

Weight: 152lbs (69kg)

Best Position: Striker (ST)

Best Foot: Right

The fourth player on the list for the best value is Giacomo Raspadori. He’s a young Italian player with an overall rating of 76 and a potential of 85.

Although this young man is new and known to be a small striker and winger, he has a lot of potential for success. He’s got a great pace, and players can scout him for only £20 million. A good deal for a player with a lot of growth and potential.

Altay Bayindir

Player Details

Nationality: Turkey

Team: Fenerbahçe SK

Kit Number: #1

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Height: 6’6″ (198cm)

Weight: 161lbs (73kg)

Best Position: Goalkeeper (GK)

Best Foot: Right

We’re closing off our list with Altay Bayındır, who’s a Turkish footballer that holds the position of a Goalkeeper (GK) for the Fenerbahçe SK in the Turkish Süper Lig. He has an overall rating of 76 and a potential of 84.

He will only cost you £15 million and holds great potential to exceed his performance and your expectations. This young man is quick and wit, something important for goalkeepers in the game.