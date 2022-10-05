Best CAM In FIFA 23 (TOP 10)

A Center Attacking Midfielder or CAM is an offensive position in FIFA 23 that is positioned close to a CM player during the match. Just like every other position in FIFA 23, you will want the best central midfielder on your team.

Selecting a CAM can be sometimes tough if you have no idea what stats you need. This guide will list down the top 10 CAM players according to their short passing, finishing, crossing, and volleys. They might be weak on defense but are also unforgivable on offense given the circumstances.

FIFA 23 best CAM players

Name Club Overall Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain 91 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88 Thomas Muller FC Bayern Munchen 87 Paulo Dybala Roma 86 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 86 C. Nkunku RB Leipzig 86 Nabil Fekir Real Betis Balompie 85 Phil Foden Manchester City 85 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 A.Gomez Sevilla FC 84

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is one of the best attacking players in the universe of FIFA. His nationality is Argentinian playing for Paris Saint-Germain with a total weight of 67KG.

As for his Attacking Prowess, Messi has the highest numbers in his position with 84 Crossing, 90 Finishing, 91 Short Passing, 88 Volleys, and 95 Dribbling. This is one of the must-have cards in the game if you are looking for a strong offense.

Bernando Silva

Second, on the list is Bernando Silva of Manchester City. Silva is from Portugal and weighs 64 KG with 4 stars skill moves. He may not be Messi but his prowess allows him to take the show.

As for his Attacking Prowess, Silva has 85 Crossing, 79 Finishing, 89 Short Passing, 78 Volleys, and 92 Dribbling.

Thomas Muller

With an overall stat of 87, the German footballer Thomas Muller is third on the list and plays for FC Bayern Munchen. He weighs 76 KG and has 3-star skill moves.

His Attacking average is 85, with 85 Crossing, 88 Finishing, 81 Heading Accuracy, 85 Short Passing, and 84 Volleys. This is yet another must-have card if you are looking for a dominant beast on offense.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is an Argentinian footballer for Roma and weighs about 75 KG. His skill moves are 4 stars and have exceptional Ball control and dribbling.

That said, his attacking average is 79, with 82 crossings, 83 finishing, 58 Heading Accuracy, 86 Short Passing, and 88 Volleys. Paulo may not have that much of an attacking power but he can make it up with his skill moves.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes is a Portuguese footballer for Manchester United with a total weight of 69 KG in the FIFA universe. His skill move is rated 4 stars and is really good on long passes and ball control.

That said his attacking average is 81 with 85 Crossing, 83 Finishing, 64 Heading Accuracy, 88 Short Passing, 87 Volleys. Bruno can be a beast with his passing and ball control.