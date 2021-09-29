FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders Guide

A Midfielder has to lead the offensive play and offer support to your defenders. Some players are better than others, so we’ve decided to create a list of FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders.

FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders

FIFA 22’s Career Mode will present you with ample opportunities to further player growth. You can choose their positions, and the midfield is the most important one in the game.

We picked players who are age 22 or under with great potential and overall ratings.

PO – Position

– Position OVR – Overall Rating

– Overall Rating POT – Potential

– Potential VA – Market Value

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Phil Fodden 21 Chelsea Cam/LW/CM 84 93 Kai Havertz 22 Chelsea CAM/CF/CM 84 92 111.5 Pedri 22 Barcelona CM 81 91 Jude Bellingham 18 Dortmund CM/LM 79 90 48+ Ryan Gravenberch 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers CM/CDM 78 90 39 Mason Mount 22 Chelsea CAM/CM/RW 83 89 69 Eduardo Camavinga 18 Real Madrid CM/CDM 78 89 35 Florian Writz 18 Bayer Leverkusen CAM/CM 78 89 35 Martin Odegaard 22 Arsenal CAM/CM 82 88 57.5 Declan Rice 22 West Ham United CDM/CM 82 87 Dominik Szoboszlai 20 RB Leipzig CAM/LM 77 87 Nicolo Zaniolo 22 Roma FC CAM/RM 78 87 37 Gionanni Reyna 18 Dortmund CAM/LM/RM 77 87 26 Nicollo Rovella 19 Juventus CM/CDM 70 87 4.8 Emile Smith Rowie 20 Arsenal CAM 76 86 19.5 Mohammad Kudus 20 Ajax CAM 77 86 27.5 Thiago Almada 20 Velez Sarsfield CAM 74 86 12 Billy Gilmour 20 Chelsea CM/CDM 72 86 6.5 Fabio Carvalho 18 Fuham CAM 67 86 3 Caden Clark 18 RB Leipzig CAM/CM 66 86 2.8 Jamal Musiala 18 Bayern Munich CM/LM 75 86 15.5 Aster Vranckx 18 VFL Wolfsburg CM/CDM 66 85 3 mil Yusuf Demir 18 Barcelona CAM/RM 70 85 4.4 Ilaix Morbia 18 RB Leipzig CM 73 85 8.5 Romeo Lavaia 17 Manchester City CDM 72 85 1.4 Pablo Gavi 17 Barcelona CM 66 85 2.5

In the career mode, you have the freedom you won’t have in real life. So many deals can work in FIFA career mode that wouldn’t have in a real dealing. As you can see there are a lot of scars lined up.

Expensive Doesn’t Always Mean Good

The important thing in making the decision to buy a player for your team is not to look at the current rating of the player, but for the overall potential rating through training. You’ll find players like this are cheaper to come by and show great results.

This lineup of players is also good for fans of RB Leipzig, they can basically fill their whole team mid-field with the players from the same team.

Players like Romeo Lavaia & Pablo Gavi who each sell for under 5 million, but have the potential to reach 85 overall ratings would be our preferred choice.

Nicollo Rovella is the best under 20 player you can get. For the cheap price of 4.8 million, you could get a Juventus player with the possibility of being upgraded to an 87-rating player from a 70 current rating.

Florian Writz, Ryan Gravenberch & Pedri are the top selections this season and the best talent to get right now, although they may be a little expensive, 30-40 mil, they are worth it, because most other players with a possible rating of 89 to 91 are very expensive.