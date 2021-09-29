FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders Guide

A Midfielder has to lead the offensive play and offer support to your defenders. Some players are better than others, so we’ve decided to create a list of FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders.
FIFA 22 Best Young Midfielders
FIFA 22’s Career Mode will present you with ample opportunities to further player growth. You can choose their positions, and the midfield is the most important one in the game.
We picked players who are age 22 or under with great potential and overall ratings.
- PO – Position
- OVR – Overall Rating
- POT – Potential
- VA – Market Value
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Phil Fodden
|21
|Chelsea
|Cam/LW/CM
|84
|93
|Kai Havertz
|22
|Chelsea
|CAM/CF/CM
|84
|92
|111.5
|Pedri
|22
|Barcelona
|CM
|81
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|18
|Dortmund
|CM/LM
|79
|90
|48+
|Ryan Gravenberch
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|CM/CDM
|78
|90
|39
|Mason Mount
|22
|Chelsea
|CAM/CM/RW
|83
|89
|69
|Eduardo Camavinga
|18
|Real Madrid
|CM/CDM
|78
|89
|35
|Florian Writz
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM/CM
|78
|89
|35
|Martin Odegaard
|22
|Arsenal
|CAM/CM
|82
|88
|57.5
|Declan Rice
|22
|West Ham United
|CDM/CM
|82
|87
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CAM/LM
|77
|87
|Nicolo Zaniolo
|22
|Roma FC
|CAM/RM
|78
|87
|37
|Gionanni Reyna
|18
|Dortmund
|CAM/LM/RM
|77
|87
|26
|Nicollo Rovella
|19
|Juventus
|CM/CDM
|70
|87
|4.8
|Emile Smith Rowie
|20
|Arsenal
|CAM
|76
|86
|19.5
|Mohammad Kudus
|20
|Ajax
|CAM
|77
|86
|27.5
|Thiago Almada
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|CAM
|74
|86
|12
|Billy Gilmour
|20
|Chelsea
|CM/CDM
|72
|86
|6.5
|Fabio Carvalho
|18
|Fuham
|CAM
|67
|86
|3
|Caden Clark
|18
|RB Leipzig
|CAM/CM
|66
|86
|2.8
|Jamal Musiala
|18
|Bayern Munich
|CM/LM
|75
|86
|15.5
|Aster Vranckx
|18
|VFL Wolfsburg
|CM/CDM
|66
|85
|3 mil
|Yusuf Demir
|18
|Barcelona
|CAM/RM
|70
|85
|4.4
|Ilaix Morbia
|18
|RB Leipzig
|CM
|73
|85
|8.5
|Romeo Lavaia
|17
|Manchester City
|CDM
|72
|85
|1.4
|Pablo Gavi
|17
|Barcelona
|CM
|66
|85
|2.5
In the career mode, you have the freedom you won’t have in real life. So many deals can work in FIFA career mode that wouldn’t have in a real dealing. As you can see there are a lot of scars lined up.
Expensive Doesn’t Always Mean Good
The important thing in making the decision to buy a player for your team is not to look at the current rating of the player, but for the overall potential rating through training. You’ll find players like this are cheaper to come by and show great results.
This lineup of players is also good for fans of RB Leipzig, they can basically fill their whole team mid-field with the players from the same team.
Players like Romeo Lavaia & Pablo Gavi who each sell for under 5 million, but have the potential to reach 85 overall ratings would be our preferred choice.
Nicollo Rovella is the best under 20 player you can get. For the cheap price of 4.8 million, you could get a Juventus player with the possibility of being upgraded to an 87-rating player from a 70 current rating.
Florian Writz, Ryan Gravenberch & Pedri are the top selections this season and the best talent to get right now, although they may be a little expensive, 30-40 mil, they are worth it, because most other players with a possible rating of 89 to 91 are very expensive.