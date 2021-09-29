FIFA 22 Best Defenders Guide

If you’re looking to find the FIFA 22’s Best Defenders for your team, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down the best CBs, RBs, and LBs that you can recruit for your team in FIFA 22.
When building your team in career mode, you should never cheap out on your defenders as they are the backbone of your team.
If your offense is on-point but the defense is subpar, you’ll get steamrolled once you start getting matched up against high-level teams.
So to help you out with selecting the perfect defenders for your team, below we’ve listed down the best CBs, RBs, and LBs that money can buy in FIFA 22. For these tables, use the following key:
- PO- Position
- OVR- Overall Rating
- POT- Potential Rating
- VA- Market Value
Best CB Players
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|1
|Frenkie de Jong
|24
|FC Barcelona
|87
|92
|€119.5M
|2
|Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias
|24
|Manchester City
|87
|91
|€102.5M
|3
|Marquinhos
|27
|Paris Saint-Germain
|87
|90
|€90.5M
|4
|Dayot Upamecano
|22
|Bayern Munchen
|82
|90
|€64M
|5
|Matthijs de Ligt
|21
|Piemonte Calcio
|85
|90
|€75M
|6
|Virgil van Dijk
|30
|Liverpool
|89
|89
|€84.5M
|7
|Aymeric Laporte
|27
|Manchester City
|86
|89
|€77M
|8
|Alessandro Bastoni
|22
|Inter
|80
|89
|€44.5M
|9
|Éder Gabriel Militão
|23
|Real Madrid
|82
|89
|€56.5M
|10
|Pau Francisco Torres
|24
|Villarreal CF
|82
|89
|€56.5M
|11
|Jules Kounde
|22
|Sevilla FC
|83
|89
|€53M
|12
|Sergio Ramos Garcia
|35
|Paris Saint-Germain
|88
|88
|€24M
|13
|Raphael Varane
|28
|Manchester United
|86
|88
|€68.5M
|14
|Fabinho
|27
|Liverpool
|86
|88
|€73.5M
|15
|José María Giménez
|26
|Atletico de Madrid
|84
|88
|€52M
|16
|Joe Gomez
|24
|Liverpool
|82
|88
|€43.5M
|17
|Milan Skriniar
|26
|Inter
|86
|88
|€74M
|18
|Edmond Tapsoba
|22
|Bayern 04 Leverkusen
|81
|88
|€48.5M
|19
|Niklas Sule
|25
|Bayern Munchen
|82
|87
|€40.5M
|20
|Presnel Kimpembe
|25
|Paris Saint-Germain
|83
|87
|€45.5M
Best RB Players
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|22
|Liverpool
|87
|92
|€114M
|2
|Joshua Kimmich
|26
|Bayern Munchen
|89
|90
|€108M
|3
|Achraf Hakimi
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|85
|88
|€69.5M
|4
|Joao Cancelo
|27
|Manchester City
|86
|87
|€71.5M
|5
|Niklas Sule
|25
|Bayern Munchen
|82
|87
|€40.5M
|6
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|23
|Manchester United
|83
|87
|€48.5M
|7
|Reece James
|21
|Chelsea
|81
|86
|€37M
|8
|Jurrien Timber
|20
|Ajax
|75
|86
|€11.5M
|9
|Kyle Walker
|31
|Manchester City
|85
|85
|€39M
|10
|Carvajal
|29
|Real Madrid
|85
|85
|€47.5M
|11
|Konrad Laimer
|24
|RB Leipzig
|81
|85
|€33.5M
|12
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|22
|Arsenal
|75
|85
|€12M
|13
|Noussair Mazraoui
|23
|Ajax
|80
|85
|€29.5M
|14
|Ridle Baku
|23
|VfL Wolfsburg
|80
|85
|€32M
|15
|Mohamed Simakan
|21
|RB Leipzig
|75
|85
|€12M
|16
|Jayden Bogle
|20
|Sheffield United
|74
|85
|€9M
|17
|Sergino Dest
|20
|FC Barcelona
|76
|85
|€15.5M
|18
|Devyne Rensch
|18
|Ajax
|73
|85
|€7M
|19
|Jesús Navas Gonzále
|35
|Sevilla FC
|84
|84
|€13M
|20
|Kieran Trippier
|30
|Atletico de Madrid
|84
|84
|€36.5M
Best LB Players
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|1
|Theo Hernandez
|23
|Milan
|84
|90
|€62.5M
|2
|Alphonso Davies
|20
|Bayern Munchen
|82
|89
|€57M
|3
|Andrew Robertson
|27
|Liverpool
|87
|88
|€83.5M
|4
|Bukayo Saka
|19
|Arsenal
|80
|88
|€45.5M
|5
|Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendes
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|78
|88
|€29M
|6
|Joao Cancelo
|27
|Manchester City
|86
|87
|€71.5M
|7
|Marc Cucurella Saseta
|22
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|81
|87
|€41.5M
|8
|Josko Gvardiol
|19
|RB Leipzig
|75
|87
|€12.5M
|9
|Jordi Alba Ramos
|32
|FC Barcelona
|86
|86
|€47M
|10
|Luke Shaw
|25
|Manchester United
|84
|86
|€48.5M
|11
|José Luís Gayà Peña
|26
|Valencia CF
|83
|86
|€43.5M
|12
|Lucas Hernandez
|25
|Bayern Munchen
|83
|86
|€44.5M
|13
|Kieran Tierney
|24
|Arsenal
|80
|86
|€31M
|14
|Ferland Mendy
|26
|Real Madrid
|83
|86
|€43.5M
|15
|Ben Chilwell
|24
|Chelsea
|82
|86
|€40.5M
|16
|Renan Augusto Lodi dos Santos
|23
|Atletico de Madrid
|81
|86
|€36.5M
|17
|Grimaldo
|25
|Benfica
|82
|85
|€37M
|18
|Ben Godfrey
|23
|Everton
|77
|85
|€22M
|19
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|24
|Manchester City
|80
|85
|€29.5M
|20
|Mario Hermoso Canseco
|26
|Atletico de Madrid
|82
|85
|€35.5M
Identifying the Best CB, RB and LB in FIFA 2022
Best FIFA 22 CBs
The top spot on the best CBs list in FIFA 22 is earned by the talented Frenkie de Jong. If you have Frenkie on your team, you’ll notice that this player will always be in the right place at the right time.
Due to his great stats, he can catch up to almost any attacker and cheese the ball out of them.
With a great pace, dribbling, passing, build-up play, interceptions, and even shooting, Frenkie has every single quality that you’d want your defender to have.
Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias takes up the second spot on this list. This 24-year-old is one of the fastest-growing players in recent times. When he got signed, a lot of people doubted he’d play well due to earlier underwhelming performances, but the man proved everyone wrong.
He’s improved so much that he’s now one of the best defenders in the football world and his FIFA 22 stats show exactly that. He’s a solid rock in defense and completely worth his price tag.
The third spot on the best CBs list is taken by none other than Marquinhos himself. Marquinhos is one of the most agile defenders you can get. He has great physical (81), pace (81), and even passing (75); making him an extremely versatile defender.
Best FIFA 22 RBs
Trent Alexander-Arnold sits atop the best RBs list and deservedly so. Trent came from humble beginnings just five years ago but has quickly risen to stardom due to his stellar performances.
His stats in FIFA have been improving at an incredible rate in the past few years, and now he’s become the best RB in the game. Furthermore, he’s even earned himself a Team of the Season card after some incredible performances in front of the Kop.
The Midfield Beast, Joshua Kimmich takes up the second spot. What he lacks in pace, he makes up with absolutely elite passing and ball control. As long as he’s in his position, he’ll be a nightmare for his opponents.
22-year-old Moroccan Achraf Hakimi earns himself the third spot on the list almost solely based on his immense speed. With an insane 95 pace, Achraf will be a headache for any opponent trying to get past him.
Best FIFA 22 LBs
Unsurprisingly, Theo Hernandez earns himself the top spot on the best LBs list. In the FIFA community, Theo has been in the debate for the best fallback in the game for a while.
Theo’s biggest strength is his whopping 93 pace, due to which he can run laps around practically any attacker in the game. Having such a speed demon work the defense on your team is an absolute blessing.
Alphonso Davies takes up the second spot on the best LBs list. This 20-year-old prodigy has taken the football world by storm in the past three years. When he started his professional career, people thought it’d take him a long time before he reached his full potential but that wasn’t the case at all.
In only three years, Alphonso is arguably the best LB in the world. In FIFA 22, he’s right behind Theo Hernandez with an 82 OVR and 89 POT. Valued at only €57M, Alphonso gives you an immense return on profit.
Taking up the third spot is Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson. This Scottish player is considered by many to be one of the best LBs ever produced by the country. He’s a very underrated player in the football world, but in FIFA 22, he gets the praise he deserves.
With an 87 OVR and 88 POT, Andrew brings a lot to the table. His pace, defending, and crossing are extremely impressive and he’s more than worth his €83.5M price tag.