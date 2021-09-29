FIFA 22 Best Defenders Guide

If you’re looking to find the FIFA 22’s Best Defenders for your team, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down the best CBs, RBs, and LBs that you can recruit for your team in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Best Defenders

When building your team in career mode, you should never cheap out on your defenders as they are the backbone of your team.

If your offense is on-point but the defense is subpar, you’ll get steamrolled once you start getting matched up against high-level teams.

So to help you out with selecting the perfect defenders for your team, below we’ve listed down the best CBs, RBs, and LBs that money can buy in FIFA 22. For these tables, use the following key:

PO- Position

OVR- Overall Rating

POT- Potential Rating

VA- Market Value

Best CB Players

Rank Name Age Club OVR POT VA 1 Frenkie de Jong 24 FC Barcelona 87 92 €119.5M 2 Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias 24 Manchester City 87 91 €102.5M 3 Marquinhos 27 Paris Saint-Germain 87 90 €90.5M 4 Dayot Upamecano 22 Bayern Munchen 82 90 €64M 5 Matthijs de Ligt 21 Piemonte Calcio 85 90 €75M 6 Virgil van Dijk 30 Liverpool 89 89 €84.5M 7 Aymeric Laporte 27 Manchester City 86 89 €77M 8 Alessandro Bastoni 22 Inter 80 89 €44.5M 9 Éder Gabriel Militão 23 Real Madrid 82 89 €56.5M 10 Pau Francisco Torres 24 Villarreal CF 82 89 €56.5M 11 Jules Kounde 22 Sevilla FC 83 89 €53M 12 Sergio Ramos Garcia 35 Paris Saint-Germain 88 88 €24M 13 Raphael Varane 28 Manchester United 86 88 €68.5M 14 Fabinho 27 Liverpool 86 88 €73.5M 15 José María Giménez 26 Atletico de Madrid 84 88 €52M 16 Joe Gomez 24 Liverpool 82 88 €43.5M 17 Milan Skriniar 26 Inter 86 88 €74M 18 Edmond Tapsoba 22 Bayern 04 Leverkusen 81 88 €48.5M 19 Niklas Sule 25 Bayern Munchen 82 87 €40.5M 20 Presnel Kimpembe 25 Paris Saint-Germain 83 87 €45.5M

Best RB Players

Rank Name Age Club OVR POT VA 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 Liverpool 87 92 €114M 2 Joshua Kimmich 26 Bayern Munchen 89 90 €108M 3 Achraf Hakimi 22 Paris Saint-Germain 85 88 €69.5M 4 Joao Cancelo 27 Manchester City 86 87 €71.5M 5 Niklas Sule 25 Bayern Munchen 82 87 €40.5M 6 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 23 Manchester United 83 87 €48.5M 7 Reece James 21 Chelsea 81 86 €37M 8 Jurrien Timber 20 Ajax 75 86 €11.5M 9 Kyle Walker 31 Manchester City 85 85 €39M 10 Carvajal 29 Real Madrid 85 85 €47.5M 11 Konrad Laimer 24 RB Leipzig 81 85 €33.5M 12 Takehiro Tomiyasu 22 Arsenal 75 85 €12M 13 Noussair Mazraoui 23 Ajax 80 85 €29.5M 14 Ridle Baku 23 VfL Wolfsburg 80 85 €32M 15 Mohamed Simakan 21 RB Leipzig 75 85 €12M 16 Jayden Bogle 20 Sheffield United 74 85 €9M 17 Sergino Dest 20 FC Barcelona 76 85 €15.5M 18 Devyne Rensch 18 Ajax 73 85 €7M 19 Jesús Navas Gonzále 35 Sevilla FC 84 84 €13M 20 Kieran Trippier 30 Atletico de Madrid 84 84 €36.5M

Best LB Players

Rank Name Age Club OVR POT VA 1 Theo Hernandez 23 Milan 84 90 €62.5M 2 Alphonso Davies 20 Bayern Munchen 82 89 €57M 3 Andrew Robertson 27 Liverpool 87 88 €83.5M 4 Bukayo Saka 19 Arsenal 80 88 €45.5M 5 Nuno Alexandre Tavares Mendes 19 Paris Saint-Germain 78 88 €29M 6 Joao Cancelo 27 Manchester City 86 87 €71.5M 7 Marc Cucurella Saseta 22 Brighton & Hove Albion 81 87 €41.5M 8 Josko Gvardiol 19 RB Leipzig 75 87 €12.5M 9 Jordi Alba Ramos 32 FC Barcelona 86 86 €47M 10 Luke Shaw 25 Manchester United 84 86 €48.5M 11 José Luís Gayà Peña 26 Valencia CF 83 86 €43.5M 12 Lucas Hernandez 25 Bayern Munchen 83 86 €44.5M 13 Kieran Tierney 24 Arsenal 80 86 €31M 14 Ferland Mendy 26 Real Madrid 83 86 €43.5M 15 Ben Chilwell 24 Chelsea 82 86 €40.5M 16 Renan Augusto Lodi dos Santos 23 Atletico de Madrid 81 86 €36.5M 17 Grimaldo 25 Benfica 82 85 €37M 18 Ben Godfrey 23 Everton 77 85 €22M 19 Oleksandr Zinchenko 24 Manchester City 80 85 €29.5M 20 Mario Hermoso Canseco 26 Atletico de Madrid 82 85 €35.5M

Identifying the Best CB, RB and LB in FIFA 2022

Best FIFA 22 CBs

The top spot on the best CBs list in FIFA 22 is earned by the talented Frenkie de Jong. If you have Frenkie on your team, you’ll notice that this player will always be in the right place at the right time.

Due to his great stats, he can catch up to almost any attacker and cheese the ball out of them.

With a great pace, dribbling, passing, build-up play, interceptions, and even shooting, Frenkie has every single quality that you’d want your defender to have.

Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias takes up the second spot on this list. This 24-year-old is one of the fastest-growing players in recent times. When he got signed, a lot of people doubted he’d play well due to earlier underwhelming performances, but the man proved everyone wrong.

He’s improved so much that he’s now one of the best defenders in the football world and his FIFA 22 stats show exactly that. He’s a solid rock in defense and completely worth his price tag.

The third spot on the best CBs list is taken by none other than Marquinhos himself. Marquinhos is one of the most agile defenders you can get. He has great physical (81), pace (81), and even passing (75); making him an extremely versatile defender.

Best FIFA 22 RBs

Trent Alexander-Arnold sits atop the best RBs list and deservedly so. Trent came from humble beginnings just five years ago but has quickly risen to stardom due to his stellar performances.

His stats in FIFA have been improving at an incredible rate in the past few years, and now he’s become the best RB in the game. Furthermore, he’s even earned himself a Team of the Season card after some incredible performances in front of the Kop.

The Midfield Beast, Joshua Kimmich takes up the second spot. What he lacks in pace, he makes up with absolutely elite passing and ball control. As long as he’s in his position, he’ll be a nightmare for his opponents.

22-year-old Moroccan Achraf Hakimi earns himself the third spot on the list almost solely based on his immense speed. With an insane 95 pace, Achraf will be a headache for any opponent trying to get past him.

Best FIFA 22 LBs

Unsurprisingly, Theo Hernandez earns himself the top spot on the best LBs list. In the FIFA community, Theo has been in the debate for the best fallback in the game for a while.

Theo’s biggest strength is his whopping 93 pace, due to which he can run laps around practically any attacker in the game. Having such a speed demon work the defense on your team is an absolute blessing.

Alphonso Davies takes up the second spot on the best LBs list. This 20-year-old prodigy has taken the football world by storm in the past three years. When he started his professional career, people thought it’d take him a long time before he reached his full potential but that wasn’t the case at all.

In only three years, Alphonso is arguably the best LB in the world. In FIFA 22, he’s right behind Theo Hernandez with an 82 OVR and 89 POT. Valued at only €57M, Alphonso gives you an immense return on profit.

Taking up the third spot is Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson. This Scottish player is considered by many to be one of the best LBs ever produced by the country. He’s a very underrated player in the football world, but in FIFA 22, he gets the praise he deserves.

With an 87 OVR and 88 POT, Andrew brings a lot to the table. His pace, defending, and crossing are extremely impressive and he’s more than worth his €83.5M price tag.